IND vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Afghanistan T20I match in Dubai

India and Afghanistan will clash in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 stage on Thursday, September 08 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 07:43 PM IST

Team India find themselves in a tough spot after losing back-to-back matches in the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022. Next up, a challenge in the form of Afghanistan awaits Rohit Sharma's men. India's hopes of reaching the final of Asia Cup 2022 will rely on the result of the match between Pakistan and Afghanistan on Wednesday. 

A win for Babar Azam's side will see both India and Afghanistan get eliminated from Asia Cup, with Sri Lanka and Pakistan reaching the final. Meanwhile, should Mohammad Nabi's side beat Pak, they will not only keep themselves alive, rather it will be a knockout fixture between India and Afghanistan on Thursday. 

After losing against Sri Lanka, Nabi's side must win both their games against India and Pak to keep themselves alive in the race, while India will rely on their net run rate, and they will pray that Afghanistan can beat Pakistan.

Rohit and Co must then defeat Afghanistan and do so by a big margin to remain alive in the Asia Cup 2022. 

READ| IND vs AFG Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Afghanistan match in Dubai

When will India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup match be played?

India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup match will be played on Thursday, September 8.

Where will India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup match be played?

India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup match will be played at Dubai International Stadium, in Dubai.

What time will India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup match be played?

India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. 

READ: 'Hoga Hoga, tension mat lo': Rohit Sharma's epic reply on India vs Pakistan final in Asia Cup 2022

Where can you watch India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup match live on TV in India?

India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network channels in India.

Where can you watch Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match live streaming in India?

India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup match live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

