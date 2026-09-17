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IND vs AFG: Abhishek Sharma smashes fastest T20I century by an Indian, breaks two world records

Abhishek Sharma has smashed a stunning 30-ball century in T20I cricket, rewriting the record books with two world records. The explosive India opener has also become the fastest Indian to reach the landmark, underlining his remarkable hitting ability on the international stage.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 17, 2026, 08:40 PM IST

IND vs AFG: Abhishek Sharma smashes fastest T20I century by an Indian, breaks two world records
Abhishek reached his hundred off 30 balls. (Courtesy: X/BCCI)
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Watching Abhishek Sharma bat against Afghanistan in the third T20I felt like flipping through a highlights reel. He tore into the bowling, hammering nine fours and ten sixes on his way to a blistering hundred off just 30 balls. That isn’t just fast — it’s the quickest century by any Indian in T20Is and the fastest among all players from Test nations. He played with a ruthless edge but still made it look effortless, reminding everyone why he's held in such high regard.

He's now the third-fastest centurion in T20Is, just behind Sahil Chauhan and Muhammad Fahad. Here's how the list stacks up:

Fastest T20I hundreds:

27 balls – Sahil Chauhan (Estonia) vs Cyprus, 2024
29 balls – Muhammad Fahad (Turkey) vs Bulgaria, 2025
30 balls – Abhishek Sharma (India) vs Afghanistan, 2026
33 balls – Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (Namibia) vs Nepal, 2024
33 balls – Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) vs Gambia, 2024
33 balls – Finn Allen (South Africa) vs New Zealand, 2026

Abhishek also set a new high for the most runs scored in the first six overs of a men’s T20I, smashing 76 from just 22 balls. The powerplay scores tell the story:

Highest individual scores in Overs 1-6 (Men’s T20Is):

76* (22) – Abhishek Sharma, 2026
74* (25) – Kuldeep Gholiya, 2023
73* (22) – Travis Head, 2024
68* (21) – Wintley Burton, 2022
68* (28) – George Munsey, 2023

By the time Abhishek brought up his century, he’d already cleared the ropes 10 times and sent nine more to the fence. India sat at a commanding 132 without loss in 8.3 overs. Afghanistan's bowlers didn’t offer much resistance after their captain, Ibrahim Zadran, won the toss and chose to field.

Abhishek looked set for a massive score, but Rashid Khan finally broke through in the 10th over, dismissing him for 108 off just 34 balls. Still, Abhishek set another record — he’s the only player in T20I history to hit two centuries under 40 balls, following up on the 37-ball ton he scored against England in Mumbai last year. This was his third hundred in the format.

Spin or pace, it made no difference to Afghanistan as the Indian batters dominated throughout the ‘Friendship Cup’— a fiercely contested affair despite the name. On Thursday, Abhishek didn’t just pile on the runs; he made sure the Afghan bowlers wouldn’t forget his name for a long time.

Also read| Ajit Agarkar's tenure nears end: Who are the two former India stars in race for chief selector post?

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