IND vs AFG 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Afghanistan match live on tv and online?

India take on Afghanistan in the third and final ODI as both sides look to end the series on a high. Here's everything you need to know about the match, including live streaming details, TV broadcast information, match timings, venue and squad updates.

With a commanding 2-0 series lead, India is set to pursue a clean sweep against Afghanistan in the final match of the series. Afghanistan has yet to secure a victory over India in ODIs, and the team led by Shubman Gill aims to maintain that record.

India triumphed in the rain-affected first ODI in Dharamsala by 7 wickets and followed it up with a resounding 170-run victory in the second ODI held in Lucknow.

In both encounters, Gill showcased his leadership skills. In Dharamsala, he scored an impressive unbeaten 84, helping India successfully chase down the 195-run target with over an over to spare.

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Gill surpassed his previous performance in the second ODI in Lucknow, where he notched his 9th ODI century, supported by Ishan Kishan, who also achieved his second ODI hundred. Rohit Sharma, who made a solid start in both matches, will be looking to secure a significant score in the third game before facing a more challenging ODI series in England.

Live Streaming Details

When is the India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI?

India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI is set to be played on Saturday (June 20).

What time does India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI start?

India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI will start at 1:30 PM IST. The toss for the same will take place half an hour earlier from the scheduled start.

Where is India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI being played?

India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI?

India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Where to catch the live streaming of India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI?

The live streaming of India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI will be available on JioHotstar.

India Vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI Squads

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Prince Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Harsh Dubey

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Darwish Rasooli, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Nangeyalia Kharoti, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Bilal Sami, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi.

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