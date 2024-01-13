Headlines

Cricket

Cricket

IND vs AFG 2nd T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Indore

Check out all the details related to India vs Afghanistan match which will be played in Indore.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Jan 13, 2024, 10:17 PM IST

article-main
Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
India is aiming to clinch the series against Afghanistan in Indore on Sunday, January 14, with fans eagerly anticipating the return of the formidable Virat Kohli to T20Is.

In the first match, held in frigid conditions in Mohali, the Indian team displayed a comprehensive performance, with Shivam Dube shining both with the bat and the ball. Unfortunately, Rohit Sharma had a disappointing comeback to the T20I side, being run out for a duck. However, apart from that setback, the hosts maintained a dominant position throughout the chase.

With only two matches remaining before the T20 World Cup in June, India is determined to deliver another commanding performance in Indore, securing yet another home series victory.

Here are the live streaming details of IND vs AFG 2nd T20I

When does India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20 begin?

India will take on Afghanistan in the 2nd T20 on January 14.

Where will India vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I take place?

The India vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I will take place at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

At what time, IND vs AFG 2nd T20 will begin?

The live match time of India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20 is 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV Channel will broadcast the India vs Afghanistan T20Is live?

Sports 18 Network will broadcast the India vs Afghanistan T20Is live in India.

Where will India vs Afghanistan T20Is be live-streamed?

The India vs Afghanistan T20I matches will be live-streamed on Colorscineplex, JioCinema app and website.

Pitch Report 

The pitch at Holkar Cricket Stadium is renowned for favoring the batters, making it a veritable paradise for them. The shorter boundaries and flat pitches provide ample opportunities for scoring. Consequently, it is advisable for the team winning the toss to opt for batting first.

Weather report

The weather conditions for match day are expected to be favorable, with no rain in the forecast. Additionally, the temperature will hover around 22 degrees Celsius, possibly dropping to 17 degrees towards the end of the game.

Probable XI

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal/Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Washington SUndar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav/Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Arshdeep Singh.

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen Ul Haq.

READ| IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Afghanistan match

