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IND vs AFG, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Afghanistan match live on tv and online?

India take on Afghanistan in the second ODI as both teams look to gain momentum in the series. Fans in India can catch the live action on television and online, with details on match timings, live streaming platforms, and broadcast channels available for the highly anticipated clash.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 16, 2026, 06:00 PM IST

IND vs AFG, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Afghanistan match live on tv and online?
IND vs AFG, 2nd ODI Live Streaming (Courtesy: X/BCCI)
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India aims to clinch the three-match ODI series as they take on Afghanistan in the second ODI at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium on June 17. Shubman Gill's team holds a 1-0 lead following a comfortable seven-wicket victory in the rain-affected opener, where Gill shone with an unbeaten 84, while debutants Harsh Dubey and Gurnoor Brar each took three wickets.

On the other hand, Afghanistan will be eager to equal the series after Rahmanullah Gurbaz's explosive 102 went to waste in the first match. The visitors will rely on their star spinner Rashid Khan on the slow, spin-friendly surface of Lucknow, which is anticipated to aid bowlers during the middle overs. India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI: Live Streaming Details

Match Details

India vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Date & Time: June 17, 1:30 PM LOCAL

Weather report

The weather forecast for the 2nd ODI in Lucknow predicts scorching heat with no chance of rain interrupting play. Unlike the rain-affected series opener in Dharamshala, players and fans will face intense summer conditions. The day will commence with clear skies and a rapid rise in temperature, peaking at 40°C by mid-afternoon.

With high humidity levels (around 33% to 38%), the temperature is expected to soar to a grueling 45°C during the first innings. West-northwesterly winds will blow at approximately 8 mph, potentially causing a slight haze over the stadium. Conditions will improve somewhat into the evening under clear skies, cooling down to 33°C by the match's conclusion.

Pitch report

The pitch at Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium is known for its slow, black-soil surface that heavily favors spin bowlers. However, the track has seen significant changes, with modern wickets showing much better behavior for batsmen. The historical average first-innings score at this venue is 175 runs. A competitive One Day International (ODI) total on Wednesday is anticipated to be in the range of 250 to 270 runs.

Live Streaming Details

The game will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. Viewers can also watch the match live on JioStar.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prince Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Ikram Alikhil, Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami, Nangeyalia Kharoti

Also read| Will ICC take action against Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after fiery Sri Lanka A incident?

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