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IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Jasprit Bumrah breaches 350-wicket barrier in T20s, joins elite club with Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Jasprit Bumrah reached a major milestone during the IND vs AFG 1st T20I, breaching the 350-wicket mark in T20 cricket. The India pacer joined an elite club featuring former teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar, underlining his remarkable consistency across the shortest format.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 13, 2026, 08:35 PM IST

IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Jasprit Bumrah breaches 350-wicket barrier in T20s, joins elite club with Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Courtesy: X/BCCI
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Jasprit Bumrah just hit another big milestone in his already stellar T20 career—he’s now bagged 350 wickets. The moment came during India’s first T20I against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, which was also his first T20I appearance since that unforgettable 2026 ICC T20 World Cup final. 

In the world of Indian fast bowling, he’s now in pretty exclusive company. Only Bhuvneshwar Kumar managed to get to 350 T20 wickets before him. Bhuvneshwar still leads with 363 wickets but Bumrah’s right on his tail. Outside the fast bowlers’ club only Yuzvendra Chahal’s ahead of them among Indians, sitting pretty with 396 wickets.

Bumrah’s T20 journey has been a bit of a whirlwind. He’s played 284 matches, bowling in 281 innings, and has kept his average under 22—no easy feat in this batsman-friendly format. For India alone, he’s racked up 122 wickets in 96 T20Is, with an average under 19 and an economy rate less than 7. 

He’s not just been a numbers guy either. Bumrah’s magic helped India lift two ICC T20 World Cups in 2024 and 2026, turning high-pressure games into highlight reels for himself. That’s legacy stuff.

When it comes to the IPL, Bumrah bleeds blue and gold for Mumbai Indians. Since joining them in 2013, he’s become their spearhead, picking up 187 wickets in 158 games. And he’s not just collecting stats; he’s been right there for every one of MI’s five championship runs—in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. He missed the 2023 season because of a back injury but besides that he’s always been Mumbai’s go-to guy in the big moments.

His wicket haul includes three four-wicket bursts and two five-wicket demolitions, showing that when he gets going, he can blow teams away. The way things are going, you can bet he’ll keep climbing those all-time charts. Bumrah’s not done rewriting records yet.

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