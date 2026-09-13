IND vs AFG 1st T20I: India hammer Afghanistan by 7 wickets; Abhishek Sharma’s 82, Arshdeep’s 3-fer seal win

India made a dominant start to the T20I series against Afghanistan, cruising to a seven-wicket victory in the opener. Abhishek Sharma starred with a blistering 82, while Arshdeep Singh led the bowling attack with a three-wicket haul to seal a convincing win.

India cruised to a seven-wicket win over Afghanistan in the opening T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. They now lead the three-match series 1-0.

Afghanistan batted first and managed 156 for eight, thanks mainly to Azmatullah Omarzai, who stayed unbeaten on 64 and kept his team afloat. India’s chase was never really in doubt after Abhishek Sharma tore into the Afghan attack with a blistering 82 off just 32 balls.

Chasing 157, India started fast with 12 runs in the opening over, though Azmatullah got Sanju Samson early for 10. But after that early hiccup, Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma took charge. By the end of the powerplay, they had rocketed India to 82 for one. Abhishek brought up his half-century in just 22 balls and didn’t let the tempo drop.

The pair put on 121 together, putting the game well beyond Afghanistan before Mohammad Nabi finally removed Abhishek for 82. By then, the result had been decided.

Earlier in the evening, India won the toss and sent Afghanistan in to bat. Jasprit Bumrah made an instant impact, knocking out Rahmanullah Gurbaz for a duck in the very first over. From there, Afghanistan’s top and middle order collapsed, with the scoreboard reading 39 for three, then 41 for four, and barely after, 43 for five.

Mohammad Nabi and Omarzai did stop the bleeding, combining for an 83-run stand off 58 balls and salvaging a respectable total. Arshdeep Singh eventually split the partnership, bowling Nabi for 33. Omarzai carried his bat, cracking four fours and four sixes in a 44-ball effort that stood out for its grit and aggression.

For India, Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with three for 19. Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, and Axar Patel chipped in with a wicket each. In the end, India’s strong start and Abhishek Sharma’s fireworks left Afghanistan with little chance.

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