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IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Huge injury scare for India as Ishan Kishan hurts back in nets, Abhishek Sharma skips batting drill

India face an injury scare ahead of the IND vs AFG 1st T20I as Ishan Kishan reportedly hurt his back during a nets session. Abhishek Sharma also skipped the batting drill, adding to questions over India’s team combination and player fitness before the series opener.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 12, 2026, 01:55 PM IST

IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Huge injury scare for India as Ishan Kishan hurts back in nets, Abhishek Sharma skips batting drill
Ishan Kishan suffered an injury scare. (Courtesy: X)
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Two days before their opening T20I against Afghanistan, India dealt with an injury scare when Ishan Kishan hurt his back during a net session. He was batting against Navdeep Saini when the issue came up and had to cut his session short after complaining of pain. The team’s physio checked him right away and Kishan walked off early. Since his return to the squad, he’s been solid in the middle order and eager to keep his streak going. His surprise comeback for the 2026 T20 World Cup sparked that momentum and he hasn’t slowed down since.

Abhishek Sharma was also with the team at training, though he didn’t bat. He’d just wrapped up a stint with Amritsar Soormas in the Shere-e-Punjab T20 league. India confirmed he’ll open the innings in this series.

Sanju Samson, back in the side for this away series looked sharp in the nets. He’s expected to fight for his spot at the top of the order.

The youngest face on the field, 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, drew plenty of attention during the session. Facing Jasprit Bumrah wasn’t easy—he struggled and even got out once. Bumrah, meanwhile, is set for his first T20I appearance since the last World Cup final. The team scheduled an optional practice on Saturday, September 12.

This series also marks a milestone for Shreyas Iyer who will captain India at home for the first time. After the 2026 T20 World Cup, selectors picked Iyer to lead the T20I squad, moving on from Suryakumar Yadav—even after he led India to a title.

Iyer, known for his steady head in the IPL started his captaincy stint with a tough series in Ireland, losing both games. Things didn’t get easier in England, where India was swept 4-0. But after those rocky starts India with Iyer in charge bounced back to sweep Zimbabwe 3-0. After Afghanistan, Iyer will lead the team in the 2026 Asian Games.

Also read| 'Has a single batter been produced?': Wasim Akram blasts PSL’s decade-long flop, cites Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

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