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IND vs AFG 1st ODI: Who is debutant pacer Gurnoor Brar and what's his Shubman Gill connection?

India handed an ODI debut to Gurnoor Brar in the series opener against Afghanistan in Dharamsala. The 6'5 Punjab pacer, who has shared the dressing room with Shubman Gill in domestic cricket, has impressed with his pace, bounce and wicket-taking ability, earning a long-awaited chance.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 13, 2026, 05:48 PM IST

IND vs AFG 1st ODI: Who is debutant pacer Gurnoor Brar and what's his Shubman Gill connection?
Gurnoor Brar (Courtesy: X/BCCI)
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Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey might not have earned their Test caps yet, but both got their first taste of international cricket in India’s ODI series opener against Afghanistan on June 13. The match itself almost didn’t happen—the rain in Dharamsala kept everyone waiting and forced the teams into a 25-overs-per-side shootout.

With Shubman Gill leading the side and choosing to bowl, Rohit Sharma made his return. India made some bold calls, dropping spinner Kuldeep Yadav to fit in both Harsh Dubey and Washington Sundar. Gurnoor Brar joined the fast-bowling group, partnering with Prasidh Krishna and Arshdeep Singh. As for the all-rounder slot, Nitish Kumar Reddy came in for the injured Hardik Pandya.

Virat Kohli wasn’t in the squad, so Ishan Kishan jumped up to bat at No. 3 and took over the gloves from KL Rahul.

Who’s Gurnoor Brar? 

Punjab’s Brar is hard to miss—he’s six foot five, with a serious presence on the field. Oddly enough, cricket wasn’t his first love; he actually played more football and tennis growing up. It took a high school trial, where his height stood out, to steer him toward cricket. He impressed Shubman Gill in the under-19 nets and soon found his way into senior domestic squads for white-ball and Ranji cricket.

Brar’s biggest strength is his pace and bounce—he regularly clocks 140 km/h and gets that awkward, steep lift even on flat wickets. After a huge 2024/25 Ranji Trophy season with 26 wickets, he started making waves in events like the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and picked up an IPL contract with the Gujarat Titans. Although he didn’t play in the 2026 season, sharing the dressing room with stars like Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada gave him a lot to learn.

During the broadcast, Sunil Gavaskar praised the selection committee for looking beyond statistics and focusing on potential. “Not everyone knew who these players were when selectors picked them,” Gavaskar said. “But selectors don’t just count runs and wickets. They watch a lot of cricket—they’re picking players for what they see, not just what’s on the scorecard. Otherwise, you could just have scorers picking the team.”

IND vs AFG playing XIs

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Saleem Safi, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi

India: Shubman Gill(c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan(w), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

Also read| India vs Afghanistan: Shreyas Iyer just 23 runs away from creating ODI history for India

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