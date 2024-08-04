IND v SL, 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma breaks Rahul Dravid's record, joins Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar in elite list

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Jeffrey Vandersay, wrist-spinner who guided Sri Lanka to first ODI win over India in three years

Sajid Khan shares old photo with 'mummy' Menka Irani in first post after her death: 'Still can't believe...'

IND vs SL, 2nd ODI: Jeffrey Vandersay takes 6-fer as Sri Lanka beat India by 32 runs, lead series 1-0

Ratan Tata's TCS loses Rs 37971 crore in 5 days after...

Who is Sanjeev Jain, CEO whom Delhi Police arrested from IGI airport after 60 km chase?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Jeffrey Vandersay, wrist-spinner who guided Sri Lanka to first ODI win over India in three years

Meet Jeffrey Vandersay, wrist-spinner who guided Sri Lanka to first ODI win over India in three years

Sajid Khan shares old photo with 'mummy' Menka Irani in first post after her death: 'Still can't believe...'

Sajid Khan shares old photo with 'mummy' Menka Irani in first post after her death: 'Still can't believe...'

Ratan Tata's TCS loses Rs 37971 crore in 5 days after...

Ratan Tata's TCS loses Rs 37971 crore in 5 days after...

8 great accidental discovery

8 great accidental discovery

Animals with real super powers

Animals with real super powers

Top sports bikes under Rs 10 lakh in India

Top sports bikes under Rs 10 lakh in India

सेल्फी लेने के चक्कर में जिंदगी से किया खिलवाड़, 100 फीट नीचे गिरी युवती

सेल्फी लेने के चक्कर में जिंदगी से किया खिलवाड़, 100 फीट नीचे गिरी युवती

Social Media पर जमकर ट्रोल हुई पूजा खेडकर, कभी अंधी तो कभी मानसिक रोगी, लोग बोले- 'दिला दो ओलंपिक गोल्ड'

Social Media पर जमकर ट्रोल हुई पूजा खेडकर, कभी अंधी तो कभी मानसिक रोगी, लोग बोले- 'दिला दो ओलंपिक गोल्ड'

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
King Cobra vs Cobra: What's the differences

King Cobra vs Cobra: What's the differences

India’s last station, where trains runs only twice a year, visa needed for platform access, it is...

India’s last station, where trains runs only twice a year, visa needed for platform access, it is...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

Filmfare Awards South 2024 full list of winners: Chithha, Dasara win big; Vikram, Keerthy Suresh bag top acting honours

Filmfare Awards South 2024 full list of winners: Chithha, Dasara win big; Vikram, Keerthy Suresh bag top acting honours

Made in Rs 20 crore, this film is based on true story of 11 friends, earned 12 times its budget, is only movie to...

Made in Rs 20 crore, this film is based on true story of 11 friends, earned 12 times its budget, is only movie to...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND v SL, 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma breaks Rahul Dravid's record, joins Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar in elite list

Making his ODI debut in 2007, Rohit reached the milestone during the 2nd ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 04, 2024, 07:11 PM IST

IND v SL, 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma breaks Rahul Dravid's record, joins Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar in elite list
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Indian cricket team captain, Rohit Sharma, has recently achieved the impressive feat of becoming the fourth-highest scorer for the side in One Day Internationals (ODIs). Making his ODI debut in 2007, Rohit reached this milestone during the 2nd ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo, surpassing the legendary Rahul Dravid with his second run in the match.

With 10,769 runs in 264 matches (256 innings) at an average of over 49, Rohit has proven himself as a consistent and reliable performer. His impressive record includes 31 centuries and 57 half-centuries.

Comparatively, former Indian skipper and coach Rahul Dravid concluded his ODI career with 10,768 runs at an average of 39.15, with 12 centuries and 82 half-centuries to his name. Among Indian players, only Sachin Tendulkar (18,426), Virat Kohli (13,848), and Sourav Ganguly (11,221) have scored more runs in ODIs than Rohit Sharma.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Rohit has excelled in different conditions, amassing 4,745 runs at an average of 57.86 in 91 ODIs played at home. His record away from home is equally impressive, with over 3,600 runs at an average of 40-plus in 114 matches. Additionally, Rohit has performed exceptionally well at neutral venues, scoring 2,418 runs at an average of 52.56.

In matches against Sri Lanka, Rohit has been particularly dominant, accumulating over 1,920 runs in 53 ODIs. With six centuries and nine half-centuries against the Lankans, Rohit boasts an impressive batting average of over 45 in matches against this opposition.

Also read| Watch: Virat Kohli performs Bihu dance after taking Sadeera Samarawickrama's catch during SL vs IND 2nd ODI

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Tears rolled down its eyes': Woman recalls how elephant guarded her, family from Wayanad landslides

'Tears rolled down its eyes': Woman recalls how elephant guarded her, family from Wayanad landslides

Data integration strategies: Unifying disparate data sources for comprehensive analysis

Data integration strategies: Unifying disparate data sources for comprehensive analysis

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn, Tabu’s film takes disastrous start but beats Ulajh

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn, Tabu’s film takes disastrous start but beats Ulajh

Meet man, created history by winning Olympic gold and Oscar both, he is not Stanley Kubrick or Roger Federer...

Meet man, created history by winning Olympic gold and Oscar both, he is not Stanley Kubrick or Roger Federer...

Role of SIPs in financial planning for young professionals

Role of SIPs in financial planning for young professionals

MORE

MOST VIEWED

King Cobra vs Cobra: What's the differences

King Cobra vs Cobra: What's the differences

India’s last station, where trains runs only twice a year, visa needed for platform access, it is...

India’s last station, where trains runs only twice a year, visa needed for platform access, it is...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

Signs of bad digestive health

Signs of bad digestive health

7 starry images of space shared by NASA

7 starry images of space shared by NASA

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement