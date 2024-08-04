IND v SL, 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma breaks Rahul Dravid's record, joins Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar in elite list

Making his ODI debut in 2007, Rohit reached the milestone during the 2nd ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

The Indian cricket team captain, Rohit Sharma, has recently achieved the impressive feat of becoming the fourth-highest scorer for the side in One Day Internationals (ODIs). Making his ODI debut in 2007, Rohit reached this milestone during the 2nd ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo, surpassing the legendary Rahul Dravid with his second run in the match.

With 10,769 runs in 264 matches (256 innings) at an average of over 49, Rohit has proven himself as a consistent and reliable performer. His impressive record includes 31 centuries and 57 half-centuries.

Comparatively, former Indian skipper and coach Rahul Dravid concluded his ODI career with 10,768 runs at an average of 39.15, with 12 centuries and 82 half-centuries to his name. Among Indian players, only Sachin Tendulkar (18,426), Virat Kohli (13,848), and Sourav Ganguly (11,221) have scored more runs in ODIs than Rohit Sharma.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Rohit has excelled in different conditions, amassing 4,745 runs at an average of 57.86 in 91 ODIs played at home. His record away from home is equally impressive, with over 3,600 runs at an average of 40-plus in 114 matches. Additionally, Rohit has performed exceptionally well at neutral venues, scoring 2,418 runs at an average of 52.56.

In matches against Sri Lanka, Rohit has been particularly dominant, accumulating over 1,920 runs in 53 ODIs. With six centuries and nine half-centuries against the Lankans, Rohit boasts an impressive batting average of over 45 in matches against this opposition.

Also read| Watch: Virat Kohli performs Bihu dance after taking Sadeera Samarawickrama's catch during SL vs IND 2nd ODI