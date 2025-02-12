The captains, Rohit Sharma and Jos Buttler, and the rest of the players were seen sporting green armbands during the 3rd ODI in Ahmedabad.

In the third ODI between India and England in Ahmedabad, spectators witnessed a remarkable scene when Rohit Sharma and Jos Buttler entered the field for the toss. In contrast to the customary black armbands worn in cricket to commemorate the deceased, both captains wore green armbands.

The green armbands represent a different message - that of organ donation, a vital campaign led by the BCCI ahead of the Ahmedabad match.

In keeping with the third ODI, the Indian cricket team is actively promoting organ donation in the city. Up to eight lives can be saved by the selfless act of a single organ donor. In a video released by the BCCI, players such as Mohammed Shami, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and others showed their support for India's head coach Gautam Gambhir's organ commitment as part of the Get a Life campaign.





Be a part of the organ donation initiative on the 12th of February at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad!

Pledge to donate your organs and make a difference #TeamIndia | #DonateOrgansSaveLives pic.twitter.com/rxreUuhq65 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 11, 2025

"Both teams are wearing green arm bands to support BCCI’s initiative 'Donate Organs, Save Lives'. The initiative is spearheaded by ICC Chairman Mr Jay Shah," the BCCI said in a statement.

At the toss, two organ recipients were present: Gunjan Umang Dani, who received a lung transplant, and Ms. Deepti Vimal Shah, a kidney transplant recipient. Both individuals, who have benefited from life-saving organ transplants, stood next to captains Rohit and Buttler for a photo opportunity. Their presence serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of organ donation and its profound impact on people's lives.

12000 pledge and counting!



Join the organ donation initiative at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad!



Pledge to donate your organs and make a difference!#DonateOrgansSaveLives | @JayShah | @GCAMotera pic.twitter.com/dyj4K0O5rM — BCCI (@BCCI) February 12, 2025

As the captains got ready for the toss, the support for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was evident at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The partnership between the cricketing community and the organ donation movement underscores the importance of uniting for a shared cause.

In a strategic decision, Buttler won the toss for the third time in a row and opted to field. The last occasion India batted first at this venue was on November 19, 2023, a date that remains fresh in the minds of Indian cricket fans. Today, as the teams clash once more, fans are hopeful for a different result and are eagerly looking forward to an exciting match ahead.

