IND v ENG 4th Test: KL Rahul creates history; joins Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli in elite batting club

Rahul’s sparkling run tally in the current series against England—surpassing 400 runs—marks his best-ever performance in a single Test series.

India opening batter KL Rahul has established his name in the record books with a series of remarkable achievements during his stint in England. He is now the fifth Indian batsman to surpass 1,000 Test runs in the country, placing him in an elite group alongside legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli, and Sunil Gavaskar.

However, Rahul's record-setting journey did not end there. He became the second Indian opener to pass 1,000 runs in overseas Tests. This showed his confidence and how well he could adapt. His batting in the series against England helped him get over 400 runs, his best in a Test series.

Here’s how KL Rahul’s accomplishments compare to some of India’s cricketing legends in England:

Rahul Dravid: 1950+ Test Runs in England

Sachin Tendulkar: 1575+ Test Runs in England

Sunil Gavaskar: 1352 Test Runs in England

Virat Kohli: 1033+ Test Runs in England

KL Rahul: 1000* Test Runs in England

In addition to this, Rahul has become only the second Indian opener, following the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, to achieve three or more 50+ opening partnerships in a single Test series in England. Remarkably, Rahul has accomplished this feat twice – first with Rohit Sharma in 2021, and now again with Yashasvi Jaiswal in 2025.

It is evident that Rahul has been in a positive mental state since his arrival in England, and his on-field performances are certainly reflecting that.

