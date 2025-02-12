India vs England: Shubman Gill achieved a remarkable milestone by scoring a century in the third ODI against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Shubman Gill set an impressive world record during the 3rd ODI between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday, February 12. He maintained his outstanding form in the series by scoring his third consecutive 50+ score.

After England won the toss and chose to bowl first, Gill made sure India started strong despite Rohit Sharma's early exit. He partnered with Virat Kohli to put together a 116-run stand in just 87 balls, with both players reaching half-centuries and laying a solid foundation for a big total.

In the course of his innings, Gill crossed the 2500-run mark in ODIs, breaking Hashim Amla's record for the fastest player to achieve this milestone. He is the first player ever to reach this landmark in fewer than 50 innings.

Among Indian players, Gill surpassed Shreyas Iyer's previous record of 59 innings for the quickest to reach 2500 runs. Following Gill and Iyer are Shikhar Dhawan (60), KL Rahul (63), Virat Kohli (64), and Navjot Singh Sidhu (64) on the list of fastest Indian batters to achieve this milestone.

Gill was eventually dismissed for a well-crafted 112 off 102 balls after Adil Rashid outsmarted him with a googly that slipped under his bat to hit the leg-stump. By that point, he had already helped India post a strong total of 226/3 in the first innings.

This marked Gill's third consecutive 50+ score in ODIs, following his half-centuries in the first and second matches.

This is the second time Gill has demonstrated such impressive consistency right before an ICC tournament. He had a similar run before the 2023 World Cup, but his momentum was interrupted when he contracted dengue and had to miss several matches. Nevertheless, he finished 2023 with five ODI hundreds.

India is excited to see him in top form just one week ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy, which kicks off next Wednesday (February 19) in Pakistan. India's campaign will begin the following day against Bangladesh in Dubai.

Also read| IND v ENG: Why are India and England players wearing green arm bands in 3rd ODI at Ahmedabad?