IND U19 vs SA U19 Live Streaming: When and where to watch ICC U19 World Cup match live in India

India U-19 cricket team will kickstart their ICC Under-19 World Cup campaign against South Africa U-19 on Saturday.

India's young brigade will kickstart their ICC U-19 World Cup campaign in Guyana, West Indies with a captivating tie against South Africa U-19. India U-19, runners up of the last edition of ICC U-19 World Cup, recently won the Asia Cup U-19, defeating Sri Lanka in the final, and therefore the team will be confident ahead of their opening fixture.

Delhi's Yash Dhull will be leading the charge for India U-19, who have won the U-19 World Cup a record four times. The Indian colts looked in good touch in their warm-up fixtures, defeating West Indies by 108 runs in the first game, and in the second warm-up game, they upstaged Australia by nine wickets.

Their opponents, South Africa also come into the fixture in decent form. While the Proteas' first warm-up game with Australia was washed-up due to rain, they comfortably defeated West Indies in the second game by three wickets.

India U-19 will be looking to begin their campaign on a positive note, as they eye an unprecedented fifth U-19 World Cup title.

Here are all the details you need to know about India U19 vs South Africa U19 clash in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022:

When and Where will the match between India U19 vs South Africa U19 take place?

The match between India U19 vs South Africa U19 will be held at the Province Stadium in Guyana, with the match slated to begin at 6:30 PM IST, on Saturday, January 15.

Which channel will telecast the match between India U19 vs South Africa U19 in India?

The match between India U19 vs South Africa U19 will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the match between India U19 vs South Africa U19 in India?

The match between India U19 vs South Africa U19 will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.