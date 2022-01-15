IND U19 vs SA U19 Live Streaming: When and where to watch ICC U19 World Cup match live in India

Headlines

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us-fame Emmy-winning actor, passes away at 66

Himachal Pradesh rains: Shimla landslide death toll rises to 17, furious downpour continues in state

Sunny Deol reacts to reports of Border 2 after Gadar 2 success, says 'I have not...'

Gujarat diamond merchant, wife who earn Rs 15 crore per year leave wealth to become monks; millionaire family’s story

Bro OTT release: When, where to watch Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej film

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us-fame Emmy-winning actor, passes away at 66

Himachal Pradesh rains: Shimla landslide death toll rises to 17, furious downpour continues in state

Sunny Deol reacts to reports of Border 2 after Gadar 2 success, says 'I have not...'

Raksha Bandhan gift ideas under Rs 1000

10 powerful messages by Jungkook for BTS’ ARMY

6 times Banita Sandhu slayed in her bold outfits

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

“China’s army has entered here…” Rahul Gandhi from banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh

Actor Vishal reveals he got ‘possessed’ while shooting Mark Antony, says ‘it was horrifying'

Actor Vishal talks about his upcoming film Mark Antony, reveals 'it is connected with time travel'

Sunny Deol reacts to reports of Border 2 after Gadar 2 success, says 'I have not...'

OMG 2 box office collection: Akshay Kumar-starrer becomes eighth Bollywood film to collect Rs 100 crore in India in 2023

Man behind Bigg Boss' voice stars in Sushmita Sen's Taali, see photos

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND U19 vs SA U19 Live Streaming: When and where to watch ICC U19 World Cup match live in India

India U-19 cricket team will kickstart their ICC Under-19 World Cup campaign against South Africa U-19 on Saturday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 15, 2022, 12:39 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India's young brigade will kickstart their ICC U-19 World Cup campaign in Guyana, West Indies with a captivating tie against South Africa U-19. India U-19, runners up of the last edition of ICC U-19 World Cup, recently won the Asia Cup U-19, defeating Sri Lanka in the final, and therefore the team will be confident ahead of their opening fixture. 

Delhi's Yash Dhull will be leading the charge for India U-19, who have won the U-19 World Cup a record four times. The Indian colts looked in good touch in their warm-up fixtures, defeating West Indies by 108 runs in the first game, and in the second warm-up game, they upstaged Australia by nine wickets. 

Their opponents, South Africa also come into the fixture in decent form. While the Proteas' first warm-up game with Australia was washed-up due to rain, they comfortably defeated West Indies in the second game by three wickets.

India U-19 will be looking to begin their campaign on a positive note, as they eye an unprecedented fifth U-19 World Cup title.  

Here are all the details you need to know about India U19 vs South Africa U19 clash in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022:

When and Where will the match between India U19 vs South Africa U19 take place?

The match between India U19 vs South Africa U19 will be held at the Province Stadium in Guyana, with the match slated to begin at 6:30 PM IST, on Saturday, January 15. 

Which channel will telecast the match between India U19 vs South Africa U19 in India?

The match between India U19 vs South Africa U19 will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India. 

How to watch the live streaming of the match between India U19 vs South Africa U19 in India?

The match between India U19 vs South Africa U19 will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Wordle 792 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 20

Maserati stands firm on MC20’s condition as billionaire Gautam Singhania bashes Rs 4 crore car

Bengaluru man's online post about Mumbai autos rejecting UPI triggers viral debate

Onion price hike: After tomatoes, know Centre’s big move which led to skyrocketing rates of onions

Ghoomer Twitter review: Viewers say R Balki movie is Abhishek Bachchan's 'best ever film', call Saiyami Kher 'brilliant'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE