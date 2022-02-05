IND U19 vs ENG U19 Final Dream11 prediction: Best picks for India vs England in ICC U19 World Cup final

India U19 are on the verge of writing their names in the history books as they prepare to take on England U19 in the final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup. Four-time champs India, are looking for a record fifth title, and this will also be the fourth consecutive final for the Indian colts.

England meanwhile, will be no pushovers, they defeated defending champions Bangladesh in their opening group fixture, and more recently they edged out Afghanistan in the semifinal.

Yash Dhull led India from the front, scoring a century in the semifinal against Australia, and there will be high hopes from the Indian skipper to further deliver the goods on Saturday.

Dream11 Prediction – India vs England – Super League Final in ICC U19 ODI World Cup 2022

IND U19 vs ENG U19 Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India vs England

Wicketkeeper: James Rew

Batters: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Yash Dhull, SK Rasheed, William Luxton

All-rounders: Tom Prest (c), Jacob Bethell, Nishant Sindhu

Bowlers: Ravi Kumar, Joshua Boyden, Vicky Ostwal

IND U19 vs ENG U19 Probable Playing XIs

India U19: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, SK Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sindhu, Dinesh Bana (wk), Rajangad Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar

England U19: George Thomas, Jacob Bethell, Tom Prest (c), James Rew, William Luxton, George Bell, Rehan Ahmed, Alex Horton (wk), Thomas Aspinwall, James Sales, Joshua Boyden

Dinesh Bana, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Yash Dhull, SK Rasheed, William Luxton, Tom Prest (c), Jacob Bethell, Nishant Sindhu, Ravi Kumar, Joshua Boyden, Vicky Ostwal

India vs England Match Details

The match begins at 06:30 PM IST and will take place at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, in Antigua on Saturday, February 05. The match will be telecasted through Star Sports Network and will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Squads

India U19: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull(c), Siddarth Yadav, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana(w), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar, Manav Parakh, Nishant Sindhu, Aneeshwar Gautam, Aaradhya Yadav, Garv Sangwan

England U19: Tom Prest (c), George Bell, Joshua Boyden, Alex Horton, Rehan Ahmed, James Sales, George Thomas, Thomas Aspinwall, Nathan Barnwell, Jacob Bethell, James Coles, William Luxton, James Rew, Fateh Singh, Benjamin CliffBench