IND U19 vs BAN U19: Tensions flare as captains snub handshake during toss - Watch

Tensions rose ahead of the IND U19 vs BAN U19 World Cup clash as captains of both teams appeared to snub the customary handshake during the toss. The awkward moment has gone viral on social media, triggering debate among fans over sportsmanship and the intensity of the rivalry.

The escalating political and sporting tensions between India and Bangladesh have now taken center stage globally, as both teams clashed in the Group A match of the Under-19 World Cup 2026. A video that went viral on social media showed captains Ayush Mhatre and Bangladesh's deputy Zawad Abrar failing to shake hands at the toss, encapsulating the current state of relations between these two teams. It's worth mentioning that Bangladesh's vice-captain, Abrar, represented the team at the toss in place of skipper Azizul Hakim, despite being part of the playing XI. After a rain delay, Abrar won the toss and opted to bowl first.

While there were technical discussions regarding the pitch and team changes that were handled professionally, the lack of a handshake between the skippers was what truly captured everyone's attention. A similar situation occurred during the 2025 Asia Cup and the Women's World Cup, where the Indian teams refrained from shaking hands with their arch-rivals Pakistan due to ongoing political tensions.

What started as a protest against Pakistan last year has now expanded to include Bangladesh, fueled by some political disagreements, which have also affected the senior men's T20 World Cup 2026.

Relations between the BCCI and BCB have soured following the cancellation of high-profile player contracts ahead of IPL 2026, leading to discussions about the venue for the T20 World Cup.

Once the toss concluded, focus shifted back to the game. Abrar expressed confidence in his bowlers, while Mhatre indicated that they too would have opted to bowl, but are prepared to set a formidable target.

"We will field first. The wicket looks damp, and we would like to take advantage of the first 10-15 overs. We've prepared well, and we did well in the Asia Cup as well. We've got two all-rounders playing today," Zawad Abrar said at the toss.

"We also would have bowled first; the wicket looks damp, but it's OK. The batting was a small concern; it was a small target, and we should have chased it down for the loss of one or two wickets, but it's ok. No changes for us," Mhatre said.

