IND U19 vs BAN U19 Super League Quarter-Final 2 Dream11 prediction: Best picks for India vs Bangladesh in U19 World Cup

South Africa continued the momentum from the Test series into the ODIs as they delivered a terrific performance in the first game. While the host side will look to win the next and also the series, India will be eyeing a bounce back.
The Proteas were phenomenal in the first ODI especially their batting as they scored 296 runs courtesy of both Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen's century each.
The U19 Indian boys are all set to face Bangladesh in the second Super League Quarter-Final match of the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 in the Caribbean. The Indian side had ended at the top of the points table in Group B while Bangladesh finished off placed at the second spot on the points table of Group A.
India had gone on to win all the three matches they played this season while their opponents also played three matches in this season where they managed to win two games.
Dream11 Prediction – India vs Bangladesh – Super League Quarter-Final 2 in ICC U19 World Cup ODI
IND U19 vs BAN U19 Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India vs Bangladesh
India vs Bangladesh My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Mohammed Fahim
Batters: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Iftakhar Hossain Ifti
All-rounders: Rajangad Bawa, Nishant Sindhu, Meherob Hasan, Ashiqur Zaman
Bowlers: Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ripon Mondol, Vicky Ostwal
IND U19 vs BAN U19 Probable Playing XIs
India U19: Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Nishant Sindhu (C), Raj Angad Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana(wk), Vicky Ostwal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Kumar, Aneeshwar Gautam, Vasu Vats
Bangladesh U19: Mahfijul Islam, Iftakhar Hossain, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Aich Mollah, Md Fahim(wk), Ariful Islam, SM Meherob, MD Ashiqur Zaman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan (C), Ripon Mondol
India vs Bangladesh My Dream11 Playing XI
Mohammed Fahim, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (VC), Harnoor Singh, Iftakhar Hossain Ifti, Rajangad Bawa (C), Nishant Sindhu, Meherob Hasan, Ashiqur Zaman, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ripon Mondol, Vicky Ostwal
India vs Bangladesh Match Details
The match begins at 06:30 PM IST and will take place at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Saturday, January 29. The match will be telecasted through Star Sports Network and will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app.
Squads
India U19: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Nishant Sindhu(c), Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana(w), Aneeshwar Gautam, Vicky Ostwal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vasu Vats, Ravi Kumar, Garv Sangwan, Aaradhya Yadav, Siddarth Yadav, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull, Manav Parakh
Bangladesh U19: Mahfijul Islam, Iftakher Hossain Ifti, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Aich Mollah, Md Fahim(w), Ariful Islam, SM Meherob, Rakibul Hasan(c), Ashiqur Zaman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Ripon Mondol, Naimur Rohman, Abdullah Al Mamun, Musfik Hasan, Tahjibul Islam