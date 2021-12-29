Headlines

Pay parity will be achieved when we make Wonder Woman-like film that does as well as Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan: Kajol

Lok Sabha passes Delhi services bill; Amit Shah slams INDIA bloc, says 'You may find more allies but...'

IND U19 vs BAN U19 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 live in India

India U19 cricket team will clash against Bangladesh in the U19 Asia Cup semifinal as they look to book a berth into the final.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 29, 2021, 07:49 PM IST

India's young brigade will clash with Bangladesh in the ongoing U19 Asia Cup in UAE on Thursday, December 30. India U19 will meet their neighbours Bangladesh U19 in the second semifinal of the Asian Cup, in a crucial match, the winner of which will find a place in the final. 

While India defeated Afghanistan in their final group A match as they chased down a total of 260 runs with 19 balls to spare, the Bangla Tigers, on the other hand, reached the semifinal after their game with Sri Lanka was abandoned. 

For the unversed, India's neighbours are the reigning U19 world champions and are yet to lose a game at the Asia Cup. Should be an interesting game as India face their toughest challenge yet with a place in the final at stake. 

Here are all the details you need to know about India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 clash in the Asia Cup 2021:

When and Where will the match between India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 take place?

The match between India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in UAE, with the match slated to begin at 11:00 AM IST, on Thursday, December 30. 

Which channel will telecast the match between India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 in India?

The match between India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 will not be telecasted on television, although Star Sports Network will telecast the final on their channels.

How to watch the live streaming of the match between India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 in India?

The match between India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 will be streamed live on Fancode app and website. 

