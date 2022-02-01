IND U19 vs AUS U19 Super League Semi-Final 2 Dream11 prediction: Best picks for India vs Australia in U19 World Cup

The India lads are all set to lock horns with Australia in the Super League Semi-Final 2 of the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday. The Indians will have to work a little extra in order to claim a victory and a spot in the final of the tournament.

Thye had defeated defending champions Bangladesh in the Super League Quarter-Final game while chasing the smallest target of 112 runs. The young boys will be aiming for the 5th title.

As for Australia, they were all over Pakistan in the Super League Quarter-Final 3 and convincingly wrapped up 119 runs victory. Opener Teague Wyllie is in tremendous form and had played a crucial role throughout this tournament.

IND U19 vs AUS U19 Probable Playing XIs

India U19: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, SK Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Siddarth Yadav, Rajangad Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana (wk), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar

Australia U19: Campbell Kellaway, Teague Wyllie, Corey Miller, Cooper Connolly (c), Lachlan Shaw, Aidan Cahill, William Salzmann, Tobias Snell (wk), Tom Whitney, Jack Sinfield, Jack Nisbet

India vs Australia My Dream11 Playing XI

Dinesh Bana, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (C), SK Rasheed, Campbell Kellaway, Teague Wyllie, Rajangad Bawa, Aidan Cahill, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Kumar (VC), Tom Whitney, William Salzmann

India vs Australia Match Details

The match begins at 06:30 PM IST and will take place at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on Wednesday, February 02. The match will be telecasted through Star Sports Network and will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Squads

India U19: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull(c), Siddarth Yadav, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana(w), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar, Manav Parakh, Nishant Sindhu, Aneeshwar Gautam, Aaradhya Yadav, Garv Sangwan

Australia U19: Campbell Kellaway, Teague Wyllie, Corey Miller, Cooper Connolly(c), Lachlan Shaw, Aidan Cahill, William Salzmann, Tobias Snell(w), Tom Whitney, Jack Sinfield, Jack Nisbet, Harkirat Bajwa, Joshua Garner, Isaac Higgins, Nivethan Radhakrishnan