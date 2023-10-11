IND-PAK World Cup clash to start with musical ceremony; golden ticket holders anticipated for the epic showdown

The cricket rivalry between India and Pakistan is renowned worldwide for its intensity, captivating a massive global audience.

The highly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan in the World Cup 2023, scheduled for October 14 in Ahmedabad, promises to be an extraordinary event. To kick off the game, a grand musical ceremony will take place, adding to the excitement and spectacle. Notably, the golden ticket holders, including renowned figures such as Sachin Tendulkar, Rajnikanth, and Amitabh Bachchan, will be in attendance to witness this thrilling encounter.

In terms of head-to-head record in ODI World Cup matches, India has dominated, emerging victorious in all seven encounters against Pakistan. This historical context only adds to the anticipation surrounding this upcoming clash.

India has already begun their World Cup campaign with a win over Australia, while Pakistan has gained momentum with two victories in their first two matches. As the stage is set for this monumental showdown, a grand curtain raiser event will precede the high-voltage India-Pakistan game at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The curtain raiser will feature a captivating musical ceremony, setting the tone for the thrilling match that lies ahead. Anil Patel, secretary of the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA), has confirmed that the golden ticket holders will have the privilege of witnessing this momentous occasion.

In addition to the esteemed golden ticket holders, a plethora of VIPs, including Bollywood stars, are expected to grace the event. The Bollywood stars' segment will commence at 12:40 PM and conclude by 1:10 PM, adding glamour and excitement to the proceedings. Furthermore, young children will act as mascots, accompanying the teams onto the ground, further enhancing the spectacle.

It is worth noting that approximately 20-25 Pakistani media outlets will be present to cover the match. Patel has assured that all necessary arrangements and approvals have been made to accommodate them. Additionally, officials from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are also expected to attend the match.

