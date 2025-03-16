Yuvraj Singh had a heated argument with Tino Best during the final of the International Masters League 2025 between the India Masters and West Indies Masters

Yuvraj Singh found himself in a heated exchange with Tino Best during the final of the International Masters League 2025, where the India Masters faced off against the West Indies Masters. As the 13th over wrapped up their fiery back-and-forth escalated to the point where other players and umpires had to step in to defuse the situation.

On a more positive note, Ambati Rayudu showcased his determination by scoring a half-century, while Yuvraj Singh also appeared to be in great form as the India Masters took the lead in their chase of 149 runs against the West Indies Masters in this inaugural final of the International Masters League.

Earlier in the match, Vinay Kumar and Shahbaz Nadeem combined forces to take five crucial wickets, restricting the WI Masters to a total of 148 for 7 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. Despite solid performances from Lendl Simmons (57 off 41) and Dwayne Smith (45 off 35), Kumar (3 for 26) and Nadeem (2 for 12) bowled with remarkable discipline, successfully keeping the Windies' batting lineup below the 150-run mark.