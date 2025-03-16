CRICKET
Ambati Rayudu played exceptionally well, scoring 74 runs in just 50 balls to help India Masters easily chase down the target in 17.1 overs.
India Masters clinched a convincing win over West Indies Masters by 6 wickets in the final match, securing the very first International Masters League title on Sunday. Ambati Rayudu was a standout player, scoring an impressive 74 runs off just 50 balls, which was key to India Masters successfully chasing down the target in only 17.1 overs.
India Masters - The First - Ever— INTERNATIONAL MASTERS LEAGUE (@imlt20official) March 16, 2025
They conquer the Grand Finale, defeating #WestIndiesMasters by wickets! An incredible match & an unforgettable season - #IMLT20 Season 1 belongs to #IndiaMasters!
#TheBaapsOfCricket pic.twitter.com/LOkAmdHp4v
In the early part of the match, Vinay Kumar and Shahbaz Nadeem displayed their bowling skills, taking a combined total of five wickets and restricting the WI Masters to a score of 148 for 7 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.
Even though Lendl Simmons (57 off 41) and Dwayne Smith (45 off 35) put up a fight, Kumar's remarkable figures of 3 for 26 and Nadeem's 2 for 12 were crucial in keeping the Windies batting lineup under the 150-run threshold.
In the end, the solid performance from India Masters with both bat and ball paved the way for their well-earned victory in the final of the International Masters League.
IND-M vs WI-M IML 2025 final: Ambati Rayudu, Vinay Kumar shine as India Masters beat West Indies Masters by 6 wickets to clinch maiden title
