India Masters clinched a convincing win over West Indies Masters by 6 wickets in the final match, securing the very first International Masters League title on Sunday. Ambati Rayudu was a standout player, scoring an impressive 74 runs off just 50 balls, which was key to India Masters successfully chasing down the target in only 17.1 overs.

In the early part of the match, Vinay Kumar and Shahbaz Nadeem displayed their bowling skills, taking a combined total of five wickets and restricting the WI Masters to a score of 148 for 7 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

Even though Lendl Simmons (57 off 41) and Dwayne Smith (45 off 35) put up a fight, Kumar's remarkable figures of 3 for 26 and Nadeem's 2 for 12 were crucial in keeping the Windies batting lineup under the 150-run threshold.

In the end, the solid performance from India Masters with both bat and ball paved the way for their well-earned victory in the final of the International Masters League.