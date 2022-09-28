IND-L vs AUS-L Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India Legends vs Australia Legends match in Raipur

India Legends

India-Legends vs Australia-Legends first semi-final of the Road Safety World Series will be played today at 7.30pm. India finished third on the points table with 14 points. Australia ended up second with the same number of points.

India’s league stage of RSWS was marred by rain as their three games ended in no result. Sachin Tendulkar led India-L will attempt to make it to the finals by beating Shane Watson led Australia-L team

In India Legends two wins against South Africa and England Sachin Tendulkar, Stuart Binny, Yuvraj Singh, and the Pathan brothers performed well.

For Australia, skipper Shane Watson’s timely return to form is a good sign. He scored a powerful 88 against West Indies and made his intentions clear. Apart from Watson, Ben Dunk and Alex Doolan have also handsomely at the top.

Wicketkeeper – Naman Ojha

Batters – Sachin Tendulkar (C), Alex Doolan, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina

All-rounders – Shane Watson (VC), Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan

IND-L vs AUS-L Probable Playing XIs

IND-L: Sachin Tendulkar, Naman Ojha, Suresh Raina, Yusuf Pathan, Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, R Pawar, Rahul Sharma

AUS-L: Shane Watson, Alex Doolan, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Nathan Reardon, Brad Haddin, Brad Hodge, Jason Krejza, Chadd Sayers, Dirk Nannes, Bryce McGain

The semi-final match of the RoadSafety World Series between India Legends and Australia Legends will take place on 28th September at 7:30 PM. the match will be played in Raipur and its live streaming can be watched on Voot App.