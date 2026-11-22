In a crucial Group B clash, India A will take on Pakistan A in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 on Sunday. Check where can you watch the high-voltage match on TV and online.

India A will face Pakistan A in Group B match of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 on Sunday, November 22. The high-voltage match will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Both sides will be looking to register a win and secure their chances for the semi-finals.

Ahead of the crucial match, let us take a look at the head-to-head record, squads, match timings, and live telecast and streaming details.

India A vs Pakistan A: Match details

India A vs Pakistan A is Match No 8 of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026, and both teams began their tournament campaign with victories.

Match Date and Time: Sunday, November 22 (Toss at 3 PM IST, Match at 3:30 PM IST)

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar

India A Captain: Tilak Varma

Pakistan A Captain: Abdul Samad

India A vs Pakistan A: Head-to-head record

As per records, India A have a much better record over Pakistan A. In 14 matches, IND A have won nine times, while PAK A have registered just five wins.

India A vs Pakistan A: Where to watch live on TV and online?

Cricket fans are up for a great Sunday as they await the high-voltage encounter between arch-rivals. In India, fans can watch the Group B contest on Sony Sports Network channels.

For online users, the match can be streamed on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.

India A vs Pakistan A: Squads

India A - Tilak Varma (C), Abhishek Sharma, Viabhav Sooryavanshi, Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Ayush Badoni, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey, Arshad Khan, Tanush Kotian, Prabhsimran Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Harshit Rana and Prince Yadav

Pakistan A - Abdul Samad (C), Mohammad Imran, Danish Aziz, Rohail Nazir, Muhammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Maaz Sadaqat, Ahmed Daniyal, Hassan Nawaz, Sufiyan Muqeem, Farhan Yousaf, Saad Masood, Shamyl Hussain, Shahzaib Khan, and Ali Raza.