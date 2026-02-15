IND A vs PAK A: Vrinda Dinesh shines as India hammer Pakistan in Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars ahead of Men's T20 World Cup clash

Vrinda Dinesh delivered a standout performance as India A registered a comprehensive victory over Pakistan A in the Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament, providing the perfect build-up ahead of the much-anticipated men's T20 World Cup encounter between the arch-rivals.

India A stormed back to form at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok, thrashing Pakistan A by eight wickets and reminding everyone who rules the continent. This wasn’t just any win—it was a statement in the ACC Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026, setting the stage for the men’s T20 World Cup and making it clear the future of women’s cricket is in good hands.

Let’s start with the bowlers. After stumbling against the UAE on opening day, India A needed this one. Radha Yadav led from the front, keeping her squad sharp and focused as Pakistan A chose to bat first. Saima Thakor lit things up right away, grabbing two wickets for just 14 runs and blowing through Pakistan’s top order before they could settle. Radha and Prema Rawat pitched in with two wickets each, and Pakistan just fell apart—nobody hung around for long except Shawaal Zulfiqar, who managed 23. In the end, Pakistan A folded for only 93 in 18.5 overs, thanks in part to some seriously sharp Indian fielding.

Then came Vrinda Dinesh. If the bowlers set the mood, she stole the show. India A lost Humairaa Kaazi on the very first ball, but Vrinda made sure there were no nerves. She hammered an unbeaten 55 from just 29 balls, reaching her fifty in only 25. Boundaries kept coming, and her partnership with Anushka Sharma (who added a solid 24) took the game away from Pakistan before anyone could blink. Their 79-run stand made the chase look easy.

Vrinda wants to finisht it off early!



Smashes three boundaries in a an over — India A off to a flying start!



Watch #INDvPAK in DP World Women's #AsiaCup Rising Stars 2026 LIVE on #SonyLIV and #SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/IoYmmDOjEd — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) February 15, 2026

India A wrapped things up in just 10.1 overs, with 59 balls left—a real thrashing. Not only do they get their first points on the board, but they’ve also sent out a warning to every other team. The Rising Stars format is all about the next wave of WPL talent, and with players like Vrinda Dinesh stepping up, you can see they’re ready for the big leagues.

Also read| Watch: Suryakumar Yadav mimics Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq's bowling action during practice ahead of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup clash