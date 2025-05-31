Karun Nair has strengthened his chance of being selected for the Indian team in the upcoming Test against England by scoring an impressive double century on the second day of the first red-ball match between India A and England Lions in Canterbury.

Karun Nair's comeback story in England kicked off with an impressive double century for India A against the Lions on Day 2 of the first unofficial Test in Canterbury this past Saturday. With the sun shining brightly, the once-forgotten Indian star stepped onto the crease, eager to keep his successful formula alive and make the England Lions work hard for their wickets. He ended the opening day with an unbeaten 186 and gradually found his groove after dashing for a couple of singles. Nair's determination to stick to his defensive approach and leave the deliveries that danced in the corridor of uncertainty was unwavering, even as the England Lions unleashed their fierce pace attack in search of breakthroughs.

The 33-year-old had to wait until the final over of the 101st to reach that elusive milestone. Eddie Jack strayed off course with his line and length, giving Nair the perfect opportunity to capitalize.

He sent the ball racing to the boundary for a four, celebrating his sizzling double ton. Nair soaked in the applause that filled the stadium, kissing his helmet as he let the significance of the moment wash over him.

"Dear cricket, give me one more chance," was Nair's heartfelt wish back in December 2022. Since then, he has seized every opportunity to make a compelling case for a spot in India's XI for the five crucial Tests against England, set to begin on June 20.

Throughout his time at the crease, Nair remained unfazed by his lackluster performance in the IPL and the happenings at the other end.

Dhruv Jurel started the day with a positive vibe, hitting a boundary to kick off his aggressive innings. However, he fell just six runs short of a well-deserved hundred, as Ajeet Dale outsmarted him, ending his exciting innings at 94 off 120 balls.

Nitish Kumar Reddy showed some promise but could only hang in there for 22 balls before sending the ball straight into the gloves of England Lions captain James Rew.

Shardul Thakur went all out during his brief time at the crease, smashing a couple of boundaries to quickly rack up 18 runs off 13 balls. Unfortunately, Nair ended up hitting one to Rew off Zaman Akhter and walked away with a score of 204 from 281 deliveries.

Also read| Shubman Gill breaks silence on rift rumours with Hardik Pandya after on-field tensions with MI skipper