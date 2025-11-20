IND A vs BAN A Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025, Semi-Final 1, live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh on TV, online?

Bangladesh A topped their group with two wins and carry strong momentum into the semis, aiming to outplay India A and reach the final. India A, finishing second after one loss, will look to bounce back, tighten their game and deliver a disciplined performance to book a spot in the summit clash.

Fans are preparing for yet another thrilling match in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025, where India A will face off against Bangladesh A in the first semi-final taking place in Doha. Both teams experienced a rollercoaster ride during the group stage. India A kicked off their journey with a victory over UAE but stumbled against their fierce rivals, the Pakistan Shaheens, before bouncing back to secure a win against Oman, thus earning their place in the knockout rounds. Meanwhile, Bangladesh A had an impressive start, clinching victories in their first two matches before suffering a defeat to Sri Lanka. However, their solid net run rate ensured their progression to the knockouts as well.

Both India A and Bangladesh A are now setting their sights on the coveted final spot, which is scheduled for Sunday, November 23rd.

To date, both teams have only participated in unofficial ODIs. With the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 being held in the T20 format, this match will mark their inaugural encounter in this style of play, leaving their head-to-head record at 0-0.

Pitch report

The playing surface at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha is anticipated to provide a fair competition between batters and bowlers. Batters will have chances to showcase their skills, while bowlers, especially seamers, may experience some initial movement with the new ball. As the pitch stabilizes, the conditions are expected to become increasingly advantageous for batting.

Live Streaming Details

When will the India A vs Bangladesh A semi-final match be played?

The India A vs Bangladesh A semi-final match will be played on Friday, November 21, 2025.

Where will the India A vs Bangladesh A semi-final match be played?

The India A vs Bangladesh A semi-final match will be played in Doha.

What time will the India A vs Bangladesh A semi-final match start?

The India A vs Bangladesh A semi-final match will start at 3:00 PM IST.

Where to watch the live streaming of India A vs Bangladesh A semi-final match in India?

The live streaming of the India A vs Bangladesh A semi-final match will be available on SonyLiv and FanCode mobile app in India. The match will also be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Squads

India A: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Naman Dhir, Harsh Dubey, Nehal Wadhera, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Ashutosh Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Suryansh Shedge, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abishek Porel

Bangladesh A: Habibur Rahman Sohan, Jishan Alam, Zawad Abrar, Akbar Ali(w/c), Mahidul Islam Ankon, Yasir Ali, SM Meherob, Abu Hider Rony, Rakibul Hasan, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Ripon Mondol, Ariful Islam, Tofael Ahmed, Shadhin Islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury

