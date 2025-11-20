FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

After a roller-coaster past year, is Hardik Pandya finally moving towards his ‘happily ever after’?

Who is Mohd Zama Khan? Lone Muslim Minister in Nitish Kumar’s new Bihar cabinet

IND A vs BAN A Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025, Semi-Final 1, live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh on TV, online?

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Declared at ibps.in; get a direct LINK to download here

EPFO reforms to come soon! Govt to hike EPFO cap from Rs 15000; what it means for pensioners?

After Bihar, SIR sparks tension in West Bengal; TMC fears mass deletions, Mamata Banerjee writes to ECI

Shilpa Shirodkar, who failed in 10th, married man with 'double' MBA, quit films due to...

Kriti Sanon opens up about working with Dhanush in Tere Ishk Mein: 'We have created some...'

This Tata company lost Rs 25000 crore in its market cap from its peak due to...; its business is...

Sania Mirza opens up on co-parenting son Izhaan across borders with ex-husband Shoaib Malik, reveals skipping dinner to avoid....

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
After a roller-coaster past year, is Hardik Pandya finally moving towards his ‘happily ever after’?

After a roller-coaster past year, is Hardik Pandya finally moving towards his

IND A vs BAN A Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025, Semi-Final 1, live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh on TV, online?

IND A vs BAN A Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025, Semi-Final 1, live streaming: When an

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Declared at ibps.in; get a direct LINK to download here

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Declared at ibps.in; get a direct LINK to downloa

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Rs 80 crore Gurugram mansion to Rs 4.6 crore Rolex: Most expensive things owned by Virat Kohli

From Rs 80 crore Gurugram mansion to Rs 4.6 crore Rolex: Most expensive things o

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, holds key position in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance as...

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, holds key position in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance as...

BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided missile system, man portable with range up to 2km, know what are its features, range, weight

BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided mis

HomeCricket

CRICKET

IND A vs BAN A Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025, Semi-Final 1, live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh on TV, online?

Bangladesh A topped their group with two wins and carry strong momentum into the semis, aiming to outplay India A and reach the final. India A, finishing second after one loss, will look to bounce back, tighten their game and deliver a disciplined performance to book a spot in the summit clash.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 20, 2025, 07:06 PM IST

IND A vs BAN A Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025, Semi-Final 1, live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh on TV, online?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Fans are preparing for yet another thrilling match in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025, where India A will face off against Bangladesh A in the first semi-final taking place in Doha. Both teams experienced a rollercoaster ride during the group stage. India A kicked off their journey with a victory over UAE but stumbled against their fierce rivals, the Pakistan Shaheens, before bouncing back to secure a win against Oman, thus earning their place in the knockout rounds. Meanwhile, Bangladesh A had an impressive start, clinching victories in their first two matches before suffering a defeat to Sri Lanka. However, their solid net run rate ensured their progression to the knockouts as well.

Both India A and Bangladesh A are now setting their sights on the coveted final spot, which is scheduled for Sunday, November 23rd.

To date, both teams have only participated in unofficial ODIs. With the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 being held in the T20 format, this match will mark their inaugural encounter in this style of play, leaving their head-to-head record at 0-0.

Pitch report

The playing surface at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha is anticipated to provide a fair competition between batters and bowlers. Batters will have chances to showcase their skills, while bowlers, especially seamers, may experience some initial movement with the new ball. As the pitch stabilizes, the conditions are expected to become increasingly advantageous for batting.

Live Streaming Details

When will the India A vs Bangladesh A semi-final match be played?

The India A vs Bangladesh A semi-final match will be played on Friday, November 21, 2025.

Where will the India A vs Bangladesh A semi-final match be played?

The India A vs Bangladesh A semi-final match will be played in Doha.

What time will the India A vs Bangladesh A semi-final match start?

The India A vs Bangladesh A semi-final match will start at 3:00 PM IST.

Where to watch the live streaming of India A vs Bangladesh A semi-final match in India?

The live streaming of the India A vs Bangladesh A semi-final match will be available on SonyLiv and FanCode mobile app in India. The match will also be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Squads

India A: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Naman Dhir, Harsh Dubey, Nehal Wadhera, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Ashutosh Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Suryansh Shedge, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abishek Porel

Bangladesh A: Habibur Rahman Sohan, Jishan Alam, Zawad Abrar, Akbar Ali(w/c), Mahidul Islam Ankon, Yasir Ali, SM Meherob, Abu Hider Rony, Rakibul Hasan, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Ripon Mondol, Ariful Islam, Tofael Ahmed, Shadhin Islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury

Also read| Shubman Gill to play 2nd Test vs South Africa? India coach drops crucial fitness update

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
After a roller-coaster past year, is Hardik Pandya finally moving towards his ‘happily ever after’?
After a roller-coaster past year, is Hardik Pandya finally moving towards his
Who is Mohd Zama Khan? Lone Muslim Minister in Nitish Kumar’s new Bihar cabinet
Who is Mohd Zama Khan? Lone Muslim Minister in Nitish Kumar’s new Bihar cabinet
IND A vs BAN A Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025, Semi-Final 1, live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh on TV, online?
IND A vs BAN A Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025, Semi-Final 1, live streaming: When an
IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Declared at ibps.in; get a direct LINK to download here
IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Declared at ibps.in; get a direct LINK to downloa
EPFO reforms to come soon! Govt to hike EPFO cap from Rs 15000; what it means for pensioners?
EPFO reforms to come soon! Govt to hike EPFO cap from Rs 15000; what it means fo
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Rs 80 crore Gurugram mansion to Rs 4.6 crore Rolex: Most expensive things owned by Virat Kohli
From Rs 80 crore Gurugram mansion to Rs 4.6 crore Rolex: Most expensive things o
Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, holds key position in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance as...
Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, holds key position in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance as...
BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided missile system, man portable with range up to 2km, know what are its features, range, weight
BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided mis
World's largest diamond weighs 31 times larger than Kohinoor Diamond, costs Rs...; it is owned by...,it was cut in pieces due to...
World's largest diamond weighs 31 times larger than Kohinoor Diamond,
This is world’s 2nd coldest place where temperatures dip to −25°C; Not Siberia, Alaska, it is...
This is world’s 2nd coldest place where temperatures dip to −25°C; Not Siberia,
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE