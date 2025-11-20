After a roller-coaster past year, is Hardik Pandya finally moving towards his ‘happily ever after’?
Who is Mohd Zama Khan? Lone Muslim Minister in Nitish Kumar’s new Bihar cabinet
IND A vs BAN A Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025, Semi-Final 1, live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh on TV, online?
IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Declared at ibps.in; get a direct LINK to download here
EPFO reforms to come soon! Govt to hike EPFO cap from Rs 15000; what it means for pensioners?
After Bihar, SIR sparks tension in West Bengal; TMC fears mass deletions, Mamata Banerjee writes to ECI
Shilpa Shirodkar, who failed in 10th, married man with 'double' MBA, quit films due to...
Kriti Sanon opens up about working with Dhanush in Tere Ishk Mein: 'We have created some...'
This Tata company lost Rs 25000 crore in its market cap from its peak due to...; its business is...
Sania Mirza opens up on co-parenting son Izhaan across borders with ex-husband Shoaib Malik, reveals skipping dinner to avoid....
CRICKET
Bangladesh A topped their group with two wins and carry strong momentum into the semis, aiming to outplay India A and reach the final. India A, finishing second after one loss, will look to bounce back, tighten their game and deliver a disciplined performance to book a spot in the summit clash.
Fans are preparing for yet another thrilling match in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025, where India A will face off against Bangladesh A in the first semi-final taking place in Doha. Both teams experienced a rollercoaster ride during the group stage. India A kicked off their journey with a victory over UAE but stumbled against their fierce rivals, the Pakistan Shaheens, before bouncing back to secure a win against Oman, thus earning their place in the knockout rounds. Meanwhile, Bangladesh A had an impressive start, clinching victories in their first two matches before suffering a defeat to Sri Lanka. However, their solid net run rate ensured their progression to the knockouts as well.
Both India A and Bangladesh A are now setting their sights on the coveted final spot, which is scheduled for Sunday, November 23rd.
To date, both teams have only participated in unofficial ODIs. With the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 being held in the T20 format, this match will mark their inaugural encounter in this style of play, leaving their head-to-head record at 0-0.
Pitch report
The playing surface at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha is anticipated to provide a fair competition between batters and bowlers. Batters will have chances to showcase their skills, while bowlers, especially seamers, may experience some initial movement with the new ball. As the pitch stabilizes, the conditions are expected to become increasingly advantageous for batting.
Live Streaming Details
When will the India A vs Bangladesh A semi-final match be played?
The India A vs Bangladesh A semi-final match will be played on Friday, November 21, 2025.
Where will the India A vs Bangladesh A semi-final match be played?
The India A vs Bangladesh A semi-final match will be played in Doha.
What time will the India A vs Bangladesh A semi-final match start?
The India A vs Bangladesh A semi-final match will start at 3:00 PM IST.
Where to watch the live streaming of India A vs Bangladesh A semi-final match in India?
The live streaming of the India A vs Bangladesh A semi-final match will be available on SonyLiv and FanCode mobile app in India. The match will also be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.
Squads
India A: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Naman Dhir, Harsh Dubey, Nehal Wadhera, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Ashutosh Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Suryansh Shedge, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abishek Porel
Bangladesh A: Habibur Rahman Sohan, Jishan Alam, Zawad Abrar, Akbar Ali(w/c), Mahidul Islam Ankon, Yasir Ali, SM Meherob, Abu Hider Rony, Rakibul Hasan, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Ripon Mondol, Ariful Islam, Tofael Ahmed, Shadhin Islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury
Also read| Shubman Gill to play 2nd Test vs South Africa? India coach drops crucial fitness update