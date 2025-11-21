IND A vs BAN A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 semi-final: Bangladesh A stun India A in Super Over thriller to enter final

Bangladesh A pulled off a stunning upset in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 semi-final, defeating India A in a tense Super Over in Colombo. After a hard-fought contest, Bangladesh A held their nerve in the decider to book a deserved place in the final, knocking out the tournament favourites.

The match was a true roller-coaster ride from beginning to end. Batting first, Bangladesh A set a formidable target of 194/6, bolstered by a powerful finish. Opener Habibur Rahman Sohan steadied the innings with a solid 65 off 46 balls, but it was SM Meherob who provided the late surge, blasting an unbeaten 48 off just 18 deliveries. His explosive batting, which featured a 28-run over against Naman Dhir, contributed 61 runs in the last three overs, pushing the total well beyond what India could comfortably chase.

India A’s response began with a display of talent as opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi aimed to replicate his tournament success, scoring a quick 38 off 15 balls. Priyansh Arya (44) kept the momentum going, bringing India to 98/3 in less than 10 overs. However, the middle order struggled against the disciplined bowling of Ripon Mondol and Abdul Gaffar Saqlain.

The match came down to the last over, with India A requiring 16 runs. Despite losing a wicket, a frantic three runs on the final ball, aided by a fielding mix-up, allowed them to tie the score at 194/6, leading to a Super Over.

The Super Over, however, turned out to be a nightmare for the Jitesh Sharma-led team. Batting first, India A crumbled to zero runs, losing both captain Sharma and Ashutosh Sharma to golden ducks against the pace of Ripon Mondol. Needing just 1 run for victory, Bangladesh A lost Yasir Ali on the first ball to a sharp catch by Ramandeep Singh. Nevertheless, a wide delivery from spinner Suyash Sharma on the very next ball clinched the win for Bangladesh A, securing their spot in the final.

