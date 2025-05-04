Ahead of their match against the Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings today announced Glenn Maxwell's replacement, who was ruled out due to an injury on finger.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have picked all-rounder Mitch Owen as a replacement for Glenn Maxwell, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 due to a broken finger, as per the IPL Media Advisory.

Mitch Owen, from Tasmania, Australia, has played 34 T20s and scored 646 runs, including two centuries and a highest score of 108. The Australian all-rounder also has 10 T20 wickets to his name. Mitch Owen will join PBKS for INR 3 Crore.

As the Indian Premier League 2025 enters its decisive phase, the Punjab Kings are set to kick off their second home leg at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

Ahead of their match against the Lucknow Super Giants, Assistant Coach Brad Haddin addressed the press, discussing how the Kings are keen to capitalise on their recent form and secure a pivotal victory in front of their home crowd.

The assistant coach highlighted the impact made by the younger players throughout the season and how their contributions have strengthened the team.

"Our young guys are really starting to step up, and that's been the most pleasing aspect so far. Of course, our senior players thrive in these high-pressure moments and will be key to winning games, but it's the emerging talent that's giving us real depth," Haddin noted as quoted by the PBKS press release.

Currently positioned second in the league standings, the Kings have had an exciting season so far. Speaking on the team's progress, Haddin said, "For us, it's all about excitement. This is the time of the tournament when you want to be playing your best cricket. And if you look at our recent performances, we've been getting better with each game.""We were really clinical with the bat in the last game. What we're aiming for is steady improvement, especially as we approach the final stages of the tournament," he added.

Praising the bowling unit, Haddin discussed their adaptability and strategic approach, which has played a key role in limiting opposition totals.

"Last year we saw some steep totals, and although that's still the case at times, I think the bowlers deserve a lot of credit. They've done their homework, especially with the new 'Impact Player' rule, and it's showing in their execution throughout the tournament," he said.

He also discussed the support being received from the locals and stressed how the support has been as immense as they received in Mullanpur.

"Since we've been here, the support's been outstanding. I know most of the guys have gone up for a walk through the hills, and the support has been overwhelming here. And I think that's why we bring some games here, as the support is immense. The love for our team here is just like it was back in Chandigarh," Haddin concluded.

The Punjab Kings will face the Lucknow Super Giants at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala, on May 4.

