In Pics: Meet Virat Kohli's beautiful fangirl Ameesha Basera whose pictures are all over the internet

Virat Kohli recently posed with a fangirl in Brisbane, ahead of India's match vs Australia. Within no time, the fangirl's pictures began to go viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 08:34 PM IST

Credits: Ameesha Basera (Instagram)

Virat Kohli's fandom is not unknown to anyone, being the former skipper of the Indian cricket team, Kohli has fans not just in India, but all over the world.

Recently, Virat posed with a fangirl in Brisbane ahead of India's T20 World Cup warmup match against Australia and within no time, her pictures began to go viral all over the internet. The fangirl, Ameesha Basera herself shared the picture on her Instagram handle, and she became the talk of the town on the internet shortly after. 

Ameesha is a student at the University of Queensland. Luckily she got the opportunity to meet Kohli and even got the 33-year-old's autograph. 

Later, she took to Instagram to share pictures of herself with the former India skipper, and also a picture of his autograph on her stories. 

Calling Virat Kohli 'the sweetest', Ameesha also shared a post with Virat, along with the caption, "Just beyond words."

Meanwhile, as soon as her picture with Kohli began circulating on the internet Ameesha became a viral sensation, and there was a huge spike in her Instagram followers count. 

One fan even joked about the same, as he commented on the picture, "Follower stonks."

Another fan wrote, "Virat is Lucky here," while one fan commented, "King Kohli Lucky you."

Talking about the Delhi-born talismanic batsman, he didn't play in India's previous warmup match against Western Australia, but made his return, and scored 19 runs against Australia in the official T20 World Cup warmup match on Monday, which the Men in Blue won by six runs. 

King Kohli will next be in action on Wednesday when Rohit Sharma and Co square off against New Zealand in their final warmup game before the high-octane clash versus Pakistan. 

