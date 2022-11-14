In pics: Ishan Kishan's girlfriend Aditi Hundia looks 'shaadi' ready latest Instagram pictures

Source: Aditi Hundia Instagram

Team India opener Ishan Kishan's rumoured girlfriend Aditi Hundia is known for her style quotient and sassy looks. Recently, she posted pictures on her Instagram, wherein the lady looked 'shaadi' ready, giving her followers major fashion goals.

The Miss India finalist of 2017 shared some smoking hot pictures wearing a fusion green dress, and what stood out in her post was the caption. The model hinted that she was 'shaadi ready' and must have gotten some of her followers excited.

"Shaadi szn fit," wrote Aditi in the caption as she shared the gorgeous pictures with her 280k-strong Instagram fam.

READ| IPL 2023 auction player retention show: When and Where to watch complete list of retentions for all IPL teams

Talking about Aditi, she has won multiple pageants in her modelling career, including the Miss Diva 2018 pageant, and later she represented India at the prestigious Miss Supranational contest in Poland.

It has been reported that Aditi and Ishan have been dating each other for more than three years, featuring regularly in each other's Instagram profiles as well.

Aditi has often been spotted cheering for Kishan at IPL matches as well, and she became a huge talking point on the internet, after being clicked during Mumbai Indians' match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2019 finale.

READ| Watch: Shubman Gill praises Ishan Kishan in Vedha's style for his fiery knock of 93, Hrithik Roshan reacts

Kishan meanwhile shined in the year 2022, scoring runs consistently but was unfortunate to miss out on India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2022. The youngster will be hoping to cement his place in the senior team on the upcoming tours of New Zealand and Bangladesh.