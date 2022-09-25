Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'In my rough times, she was the one who supported me', Harmanpreet Kaur opens up on her bond with Jhulan Goswami

As India registered a 3-0 series win over England on Saturday, star pacer Jhulan Goswami`s spectacular 20-year career as a player also came to an end.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 11:03 AM IST

'In my rough times, she was the one who supported me', Harmanpreet Kaur opens up on her bond with Jhulan Goswami
Harmanpreet Kaur and Jhulan Goswami

As India registered a 3-0 series win over England on Saturday, star pacer Jhulan Goswami`s spectacular 20-year career as a player also came to an end. However, Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said that even in her rough time ace pacer was the one who always supported her.

READ: ICC Congratulates Jhulan Goswami for having an outstanding career

Renuka Singh's four wickets haul and an all-round effort from Women in Blue helped India give Jhulan Goswami a series-winning farewell 3-0 as they bundled out hosts for 153 in the third ODI against England at Lord's ground on Saturday.

"When I debuted, she was the leader, in my best times, many were supporting me, but even in my rough times, she was the one who supported me. She is just a call away. I wanted to thank her and tell her she is always with us. She is a go-to person, I always called her at low times and she was someone always guiding me," Harmanpreet Kaur said in a post-match presentation.

"This wicket was not easy to bat on, our batters did a decent job. We were looking for 170 after losing four wickets. After that, we knew we have the pace attack and spin attack to take the wickets. We never thought we were out of the game," said Harmanpreet.

READ: From Virat Kohli to Sourav Ganguly, cricket fraternity bows down to Jhulan Goswami for a fabulous career

The highlight of the match, however, was when Jhulan Goswami received a guard of honour from the players as she walked out to bat final time in international cricket. Jhulan bagged two wickets in her last outing. She ended her career on 355 international wickets. India legend Jhulan decided to hang her boots after the ODI series against England at the iconic Lord's. 

The storied career that began against England in Chennai comes to an end against the same opposition in London. She is the only player in women's cricket to have breached the 250-wicket mark. Jhulan bagged two wickets in her last outing. She ended her career on 355 international wickets.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPPSC APO Prelim 2022 result DECLARED at uppsc.up.nic.in: See steps to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.