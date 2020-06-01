'In half an hour, 40 minutes a game can change': Jasprit Bumrah recalls 2019 WC loss, talks about T20 WC preparation

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been one of the bowlers who has helped the team win important matches. After the semi-final exit from the 2019 World Cup, Bumrah said that the Men in Blue was 'really preparing well' for the T20 World Cup.

He said that the team had a 'fair number of T20 games' ahead of the tournament as per the original schedule which has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Ian Bishop and Shaun Pollock on the ICC`s video series Inside Out interviews, Bumrah said, "We were really preparing well for it. We had a lot of T20 games before the World Cup as per the old schedule. If everything had been on plan, we would have had the IPL (Indian Premier League) as well so we would have had a fair number of T20 games. We would always want to believe that we can win the tournament. That is how we felt in the 2019 World Cup, but you know how the game was. In half an hour, 40 minutes it can change".

As for now, the T20 World Cup is slated to be played from October 18- November 15 at seven venues across Australia. However, due to COVID-19, sports has taken a massive hit and many of the events have either been postponed or cancelled.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday deferred a decision on 'all agenda items' until June 10.

Talking about this forced break, Bumrah said he is using this long hiatus to renew his body.

"I really don't know how your body reacts when you don't bowl for two months, three months. I'm trying to keep up with training so that as soon as the grounds open up, the body is in decent shape. I've been training almost six days a week but I've not bowled for a long period of time so I don't know how the body will react when I bowl the first ball," he said.

"I'm looking at it as a way to renew your own body. We'll never get such a break again, so even if you have a small niggle here and there, you can be a refreshed person when you come back. You can prolong your career," Bumrah added.