Imran Khan under scrutiny over Pakistan cricket crisis; Ex-PCB selector Haroon Rasheed reveals key details

Imran Khan has come under scrutiny over his alleged role in Pakistan’s cricket crisis, with former PCB selector Haroon Rasheed revealing key details about the team’s struggles. His comments shed light on the impact of leadership, administration and decision-making on Pakistan cricket.

Haroon Rasheed, Pakistan’s former chief selector and head coach isn’t shy about his view that Pakistan cricket’s problems began when the domestic structure changed during Imran Khan’s time as Prime Minister. He played a direct role in those changes. Haroon served on the task force set up to review and revamp Pakistan’s domestic system under Imran’s watch. Imran—one of Pakistan’s cricket legends—wanted a streamlined first-class setup reducing the teams to just five or six.

“We came up with a hybrid model,” Haroon said during a podcast on the ‘Smash It’ sports channel. “But Imran rejected it outright.”

Imran Khan’s time as Prime Minister

Imran Khan entered office in 2018 after his party won the elections. He stayed Prime Minister until 2022 when he was voted out. Right now, he’s in Adiala Jail facing several charges linked to his political tenure.

Imran’s big move in cricket was to overhaul the domestic circuit. Pakistan had around 10-16 first-class teams but under Imran these dropped to just five, mirroring Australia’s model.

Criticism of the Changes

Imran’s decision didn’t sit well with many ex-players and cricket analysts. Haroon explained that the task force initially suggested a gradual change—a hybrid model. But Imran wanted a quick, sweeping change: five or six teams, and cut out the department teams.

“How much time can a Prime Minister really give?” Haroon said. “We were asked to submit a new plan. We did—it was a hybrid. But Imran rejected it, insisting on fewer teams. We argued for a gradual shift, but at the end of the day, you have to follow the Prime Minister’s orders.”

Haroon openly admits, “He might have meant well but it didn’t work out for Pakistan cricket.”

Haroon's role in PCB

After his playing days, Haroon stayed involved with the PCB wearing plenty of hats: chief selector, head coach, high performance head, team manager—you name it. He left in 2020, but his views on the domestic overhaul haven’t softened.

He insists that removing departmental teams and shifting to a provincial model was a mistake. “I personally feel it was wrong. It led to a steady decline in our cricket standards,” Haroon said.

India’s success: A different approach

Haroon points to India as proof that a strong, diverse domestic structure pays dividends. “Everyone talks about the IPL,” he said, “but India still has the Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy, Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy—they have a full range of state-level competitions, and their associations run their own club events independently.”

In contrast, Haroon sees Pakistan’s system as too centralized under the PCB. He wants to see power and independence handed back to regional associations and departments as it once was.

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