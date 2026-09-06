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Imran Khan’s sons lash out at PCB over England Test boycott threat: 'Made absolute fools of themselves'

Imran Khan’s sons have launched a scathing attack on the Pakistan Cricket Board over its threat to abandon the England Test. They accused the PCB of making a serious mistake, adding another layer to the growing controversy surrounding Pakistan cricket and its ongoing internal turmoil.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 06, 2026, 08:51 PM IST

Imran Khan’s sons lash out at PCB over England Test boycott threat: 'Made absolute fools of themselves'
Kasim and Sulaiman Khan
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Pakistan’s cricket tour of England has turned messy and it’s got little to do with what’s happening on the pitch. Imran Khan’s sons Sulaiman and Kasim have publicly slammed Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi over the drama around an interview they gave about their jailed father. This all blew up during the second Test at Lord’s, when Sky Sports aired a recorded interview with the brothers, led by former England captain Michael Atherton. Sulaiman and Kasim talked about their father’s health and the way he’s being treated in prison.

The PCB didn’t like the interview and tried to stop it from airing. Once it went on TV, reports in both countries said the board actually threatened to pull the Pakistan team off the field. In the end, the England and Wales Cricket Board stepped in, and the match continued. Later, Pakistan captain Babar Azam and ex-head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed said they didn’t know anything about a possible boycott. Looks like everything happened at the admin level—players weren’t really involved.

Now Sulaiman and Kasim are calling out the PCB directly. “They made absolute fools of themselves,” Kasim told The Telegraph. Sulaiman said he sensed there would be backlash, but never thought the PCB would consider pulling the team from a match. “I was expecting some sort of response,” he said, “but I didn’t think they’d be so clumsy as to threaten not to play. The PCB shouldn’t decide whether an interview about a former player—someone who lived in England for 22 years—gets taken down. This isn’t even about politics; it’s about his health and the human side of things.”

The whole thing gets messier because Naqvi is both PCB chairman and Pakistan’s interior minister. And of course, Imran Khan himself led Pakistan to the 1992 Cricket World Cup and became a major political figure.

The brothers didn’t hold back about their father’s situation in prison. Kasim even claimed, “They’re clearly hoping to kill him in there. They want him to fade away quietly. It’s tough to do that with the most popular person in Pakistan right now. Every time we speak out, their move is to let things simmer down and then clamp down harder so it gets worse for him.”

These are heavy accusations, but authorities have denied any mistreatment and say Imran gets proper care. Sulaiman says the family doesn’t trust the reports about his father’s health. “The scary idea we keep hearing,” Sulaiman said, “is that they’re slow-dripping news about his health and pretending to help him, just to set up for something bad. Then they can say: ‘He was old and died, nothing to do with us.’”

Their fears increased after a botched medical checkup for Imran. The Supreme Court wanted him sent to a private hospital, Shifa International, but instead, he was taken to a state hospital. “It was a total show,” Kasim said. “Doctors and family waited for him at Shifa, but the plan was just ignored.”

Sulaiman saw the whole thing as a trick. “It felt like a bait-and-switch,” he said, “like they sent a decoy convoy to Shifa and quietly took my dad to the same old government hospital.”

He’s also frustrated that the family can’t get straight answers. “They haven’t shown us proof of anything,” Sulaiman said. “It’s just word-of-mouth from government people—no transparency, no access, so how are we supposed to trust any of it? The last thing we really heard from him was six months ago when he talked about his neglected eye.”

All of this comes at a bad time for the PCB, with Pakistan already struggling on the field. Now, because of what Imran’s sons have said, the spotlight is back on the board for issues that go well beyond cricket.

Also read| Sacked coaches, axed stars, seized phones: What’s really going on in Pakistan cricket?

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