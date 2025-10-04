Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Disrespect to a legend': Fan outrage erupts as Shubman Gill takes over from Rohit Sharma as India’s ODI captain

Sandhya Shantaram, veteran Marathi, Hindi actress, wife of filmmaker V Shantaram, passes away at 87

Meet young startup founder, richer than billionaire superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has net worth of whopping Rs..., his name is...

BIG Update for non-FASTag vehicles: Toll prices gets cheaper at NH plazas for commuter if..., effective from...

Ravindra Jadeja to Mohammed Shami: 5 star players to miss Australia tour

Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan unveils 'gunmode' sticker after IND vs PAK reprimand, felicitated at home despite Asia Cup loss

India gives BIG written assurance to UK on Nirav Modi’s Rs 2000000000 PNB scam: ‘Not be taken into custody or...'

Born in 1929, THIS cream became synonymous with 'Swadeshi' spirit, has now grown into Rs 1600000000 legacy, it is...

'Impossible to have...': Ajit Agarkar breaks silence on Shubman Gill replacing Rohit Sharma as ODI captain ahead of 2027 World Cup

Arbaaz Khan prepares for arrival of his second child! Pregnant Sshura Khan gets admitted to Hinduja Hospital

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Disrespect to a legend': Fan outrage erupts as Shubman Gill takes over from Rohit Sharma as India’s ODI captain

'Disrespect to a legend': Fan outrage erupts as Shubman Gill takes over from Roh

Sandhya Shantaram, veteran Marathi, Hindi actress, wife of filmmaker V Shantaram, passes away at 87

Sandhya Shantaram, veteran actress, V Shantaram's wife, passes away at 87

Meet young startup founder, richer than billionaire superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has net worth of whopping Rs..., his name is...

Meet founder, richer than billionaire Shah Rukh Khan, has net worth of...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know

Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'Impossible to have...': Ajit Agarkar breaks silence on Shubman Gill replacing Rohit Sharma as ODI captain ahead of 2027 World Cup

Agarkar reassured fans and stakeholders that both Rohit and Kohli remain integral to the team’s current plans and their wealth of experience will continue to benefit the side even as younger leadership emerges.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 04, 2025, 04:09 PM IST

'Impossible to have...': Ajit Agarkar breaks silence on Shubman Gill replacing Rohit Sharma as ODI captain ahead of 2027 World Cup
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has revealed the Indian team's ODI squad for the forthcoming white-ball series against Australia. In a significant move, star batter Shubman Gill has been appointed as the new ODI captain, taking over from Rohit Sharma. Fans are excited to see the return of both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who will be participating in their first matches for India since the team's Champions Trophy victory in March 2025.

With Gill stepping into the captaincy role, Shreyas Iyer has been designated as the vice captain of the squad. Although Gill is a star batter, he lacks extensive experience in the 50-over format, having captained in List A cricket six times, winning five and losing one.

During a press conference following the selection meeting, Agarkar stated that this change was essential to unify leadership across formats and to empower the next generation in the 50-over setup.

"It’s practically impossible to have three captains across formats," Agarkar noted. "With the next World Cup scheduled for 2027, we believed it was the appropriate moment to introduce a new captain. There are not many ODIs in the upcoming years, and the new captain requires time and opportunities to develop his team."

"Even if he had not won the Champions Trophy, it would have been a tough decision. However, sometimes you must consider the future, your current position, and the team's interests. It was a difficult choice," Agarkar remarked during the press conference.

Also read| BCCI announces India's squad for Australia tour, Shubman Gill replaces Rohit Sharma as ODI captain

This decision signifies a crucial phase in India's leadership transition. At 26, Gill becomes the youngest ODI captain for India in almost a decade, succeeding Rohit, who led the team to two ICC titles — the T20 World Cup in 2024 and the Champions Trophy in 2025.

Selectors are confident that Gill’s promotion will provide continuity and stability as India prepares for the next World Cup cycle. His impressive batting record — 2,775 runs in 55 ODIs at an average of 59.04 — has strengthened the belief in his capability to lead the team effectively.

India's ODI squad for Australia: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Also read| 'We've made it clear...': Ajit Agarkar’s BIG statement on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s 2027 World Cup chances

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet Prateek Suri, the richest Indian in Africa, who runs Rs 44385 crore business empire, his net worth is...
Meet Prateek Suri, the richest Indian in Africa, who runs Rs 44385 crore busines
Zubeen Garg death: Two more arrests made, musicians Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta held
Zubeen Garg death case: Two more arrests made, total now 4
How Appinventiv's Tech Talent Redefined AI Integration for Enterprises Globally
How Appinventiv's Tech Talent Redefined AI Integration for Enterprises Globally
Two shooters from Goldy Brar gang arrested in Delhi after gunfight with police, their target was this stand-up comedian
Two shooters from Goldy Brar gang arrested, their target was this stand-up comic
Good news for Saharanpur to Dehradun commuters: THIS expressway to cut travel time between these two cities by...; its name is...
Good news for Saharanpur to Dehradun commuters: THIS expressway to cut travel ti
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE