'Impossible to have...': Ajit Agarkar breaks silence on Shubman Gill replacing Rohit Sharma as ODI captain ahead of 2027 World Cup

Agarkar reassured fans and stakeholders that both Rohit and Kohli remain integral to the team’s current plans and their wealth of experience will continue to benefit the side even as younger leadership emerges.

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has revealed the Indian team's ODI squad for the forthcoming white-ball series against Australia. In a significant move, star batter Shubman Gill has been appointed as the new ODI captain, taking over from Rohit Sharma. Fans are excited to see the return of both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who will be participating in their first matches for India since the team's Champions Trophy victory in March 2025.

With Gill stepping into the captaincy role, Shreyas Iyer has been designated as the vice captain of the squad. Although Gill is a star batter, he lacks extensive experience in the 50-over format, having captained in List A cricket six times, winning five and losing one.

During a press conference following the selection meeting, Agarkar stated that this change was essential to unify leadership across formats and to empower the next generation in the 50-over setup.

"It’s practically impossible to have three captains across formats," Agarkar noted. "With the next World Cup scheduled for 2027, we believed it was the appropriate moment to introduce a new captain. There are not many ODIs in the upcoming years, and the new captain requires time and opportunities to develop his team."

"Even if he had not won the Champions Trophy, it would have been a tough decision. However, sometimes you must consider the future, your current position, and the team's interests. It was a difficult choice," Agarkar remarked during the press conference.

This decision signifies a crucial phase in India's leadership transition. At 26, Gill becomes the youngest ODI captain for India in almost a decade, succeeding Rohit, who led the team to two ICC titles — the T20 World Cup in 2024 and the Champions Trophy in 2025.

Selectors are confident that Gill’s promotion will provide continuity and stability as India prepares for the next World Cup cycle. His impressive batting record — 2,775 runs in 55 ODIs at an average of 59.04 — has strengthened the belief in his capability to lead the team effectively.

India's ODI squad for Australia: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal.

