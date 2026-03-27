'Impact player rule is unfair': GT skipper Shubman Gill slams 12th player format; Ashish Nehra calls for adaptive T20 cricket

Shubman Gill criticised the Impact Player rule in the Indian Premier League, calling the 12th player format unfair for teams. Meanwhile, Ashish Nehra backed smarter, adaptive T20 cricket and warned against the format turning matches into purely high-scoring contests.

Players are ready, the support team is alert, and cricket enthusiasts worldwide are eagerly awaiting the return of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on March 28. As the 19th season of the IPL approaches, the Gujarat Titans team has held a media briefing to discuss several key topics generating excitement around the tournament.

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill has shared his thoughts on the controversial Impact Player rule in the IPL, arguing that it should be abolished, as introducing an additional player diminishes the skill involved in the game.

Since its introduction in 2023, the Impact Player rule has sparked considerable debate and polarized opinions. Although there has been a rise in high-scoring games—which many fans appreciate—Gill does not count himself among the rule's advocates and has candidly voiced his disapproval of it.

“Personally, I don’t think there should be an Impact Player,” Gill said the pre-season GT press-conference. “I think cricket, in general, is an 11-player game. On the wickets and grounds we play on, adding an extra batsman takes the skill out of the game.”

“There is a certain skill in the game that you need to have. When you know you have a certain number of batters, and if a couple of them get out, there is a level of skill required to keep the scoreboard moving and take your team to a good total. I think that one extra player is making the game more one-dimensional and is taking a bit of the skill out of it. Chasing 180 on a challenging wicket, or 160 on a challenging wicket, is, for me personally, far more exciting than chasing 220 on a flat wicket,” he added.

In addition to discussing the Impact Player rule, the pitch conditions were also a significant topic during the address. Coach Nehra, a former pacer for India, noted that while they would prefer to create a pitch that suits their needs, unfortunately, that is not the reality.

“Like the captain just mentioned, we want to be a team that can win in any condition, in any situation, home or away,” Nehra said.

“At the end of the day, humein doosre team se zyaade run banane hai” pic.twitter.com/Ki0AtmXYtr — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) March 26, 2026

The Gujarat Titans are set to kick off their campaign against the Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on March 31. Last year, during the 2025 IPL season, the Gujarat Titans secured third place in the league stage with 9 victories but were eliminated by the Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator. This season, GT aims to pursue their second title in the league.

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