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Imam-ul-Haq in trouble over 'fake' injury claims; Pakistan batter to seek legal help

Pakistan batter Imam-ul-Haq is reportedly set to hire a lawyer as the PCB investigates allegations surrounding his calf injury. The inquiry follows questions over the injury that ruled him out, with the Pakistan star preparing to defend himself amid growing controversy.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 02, 2026, 12:33 PM IST

Imam-ul-Haq in trouble over 'fake' injury claims; Pakistan batter to seek legal help
Courtesy: X
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Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq is expected to seek legal advice to contest the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) urgent inquiry regarding the calf injury he reportedly sustained during the second Test match against England. After experiencing a "tear" while fielding in England's first innings, Imam did not participate in batting for either of Pakistan's innings. Sources indicate that he needs a recovery period of 10 days.

On the fourth day of the test, Imam was directed to return to the dressing room after being seen struggling with throwdowns while wearing a patch on his calf. Many former cricketers speculated that Imam was "faking" the injury, questioning its authenticity. He, along with six other players, was recalled to Pakistan and arrived earlier on Tuesday.

"Imam is in serious trouble, and he is likely to seek legal representation as he prepares to face an inquiry committee from the Board regarding his calf muscle injury that prevented him from batting in both innings of the second Test," PTI quoted an insider.

The opener faced additional challenges when former Pakistan chief selector Muhammad Wasim revealed that team physiotherapist Cliffe Deacon had expressed concerns about Imam's injury patterns during the 2022 Test series against England.

A media report stating that a PCB committee in 2025 concluded Imam had fabricated a toe injury during Pakistan's tour of New Zealand and recommended a ban from all formats was the final blow.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, the dismissed head coach of Pakistan, along with four players—Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Aamir Jamal, and Khurram Shahzad—will remain in England for a few more days despite being excluded from the third and final Test match against England scheduled for September 9–13.

Following Pakistan's losses in the first two Tests by an innings and 103 runs and 194 runs, respectively, the PCB implemented significant changes.

Also read| ENG vs PAK: Babar Azam’s 3rd Test spot in doubt after fever; 5 uncapped players in line for debut

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