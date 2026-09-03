Imam-ul-Haq faces major trouble after 'calf injury' row; PCB probe underway, 2-year ban possible

Imam-ul-Haq could face a two-year ban as the PCB investigates his calf injury during the Lord’s Test. The Pakistan batter is under scrutiny after questions over the injury, with his previous involvement in a 2025 medical controversy also coming under the spotlight.

Pakistan batsman Imam-ul-Haq faces the prospect of a one- to two-year ban after injuring his calf during the Lord’s Test. According to Geo News, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is setting up a high-level committee to look into the circumstances around his injury. If they find him at fault, Imam could be out of the game for up to two years.

Imam strained his calf while fielding on the opening day at Lord’s. After that, he didn’t bat in either innings. Pakistan’s batting collapsed—just 110 runs in the first innings and 194 in the second while chasing 389—handing England a win by a massive 194 runs.

The PCB decided to investigate not just the injury but also his absence from both innings. This isn’t the first time Imam has been tied up in controversy over an injury. In March 2025, during Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand, he hurt his right big toe in a net session. Back then, a PCB inquiry found Imam at fault for misleading the medical team and exaggerating his symptoms to sit out Pakistan’s first ODI.

The latest probe extends beyond Imam. PCB will also question wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan over a separate disciplinary issue. Sources say Rizwan’s chances of returning to the squad any time soon are slim.

Pakistan didn’t stop at disciplinary action. Following the heavy defeat at Lord’s, the selectors made sweeping changes, releasing seven players—including both Imam and Rizwan. The dropped group also includes Salman Agha, Ali Usman, Aamir Jamal, Owais Zafar, and Khurram Shahzad.

For the third Test, Pakistan called up five uncapped players: Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran Jr., Saad Baig, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, and Razaullah. Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal are also back in the mix.

The final Test of the series kicks off at Edgbaston on September 9, with England already leading 2-0. Pakistan has a tough task ahead—they need a win to avoid a series sweep.

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