CRICKET

'Imagine it's a World Cup final...': Irfan Pathan flags major DRS flaw, calls for immediate ICC rule change

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has urged the ICC to introduce a major change to the DRS rules, warning that the current system could create massive controversy in a high-stakes match. Citing a potential World Cup final scenario, Pathan explained why the existing rule could “be a problem.”

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 07, 2025, 05:53 PM IST

'Imagine it's a World Cup final...': Irfan Pathan flags major DRS flaw, calls for immediate ICC rule change
Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan is advocating for a significant alteration to an existing DRS rule set by the ICC. Currently, if a batsman is declared out on the field but opts for DRS, and the decision is reversed, any runs scored on that delivery are not counted since the ball is considered dead once the out decision is made. Pathan believes this rule is unjust to the batting side and is calling for the ICC to rectify it.

His comments followed an incident where Shubman Gill was ruled out LBW during the 14th over of the fourth T20I, yet DRS revealed an inside edge, allowing the Indian opener to continue his innings. Gill might have accumulated additional runs had the current rule not been enforced. In a game where a single run can determine the outcome, Pathan argues that no unfair regulations should be tolerated, expressing concern that this could pose issues in the future.

In a discussion on his YouTube channel, Pathan stated, "If you appeal and the umpire gives it out and a batter takes a review and if it goes outside leg stump, it's not out. The ball takes the pad and goes away but you miss that run and you have to come back on strike because a review is taken."

"You keep the game on and the run won't be missed. Otherwise, every team will miss the run. Just imagine, it's a World Cup final and you lose by a run and this could be that run. ICC needs to change this rule. It will be a problem if it's not changed," he added.

In a thrilling turn of events, India has secured a 2-1 advantage in the T20I series following a commanding victory in the fourth T20I match. After setting a target of 168 runs, India successfully bowled out Australia for just 119, clinching the match by a margin of 48 runs. Pathan praised the team for their remarkable performance.

“The Indian team is like if you doubt them even a bit, they will crush it and move forward," said Pathan while praising contributions from Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, and Shubman Gill.

Also read| IND vs AUS 5th T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia match in Brisbane live on TV, online?

