'Imagine him playing....': Ex-India star slams BCCI over family diktat, makes emotional case with Virat Kohli's daughter

After India lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 1-3 against Australia earlier this year, the BCCI released a 10-point guideline for players, which included limiting family time during foreign tours.

Suresh Raina, who used to play for India, isn't happy about the BCCI's new family rule. It's a set of 10 rules that cuts down on how much time players can spend with their families when they're playing in other countries. Word is this rule came about after India lost a Test series to Australia (1-3), with the goal of helping players stay focused. But Raina thinks family is super important for a player's mental state and how well they do on the field, bringing up Virat Kohli as an example.

Raina's main point: Let families come along

Raina said on Ranveer Allahbadia's show 'Taakat' that it's really important for players to have their families with them on tour and that he doesn't agree with the BCCI's decision. He doesn't get why they'd keep players away from their families for so long. He emphasized that families support the players. They (also) would want us to score runs and the country to win.

“You do have mental health issues. When you are going through a lean phase and there’s an army gunning for your spot, then such issues crop up. You fear being dropped. When chips are down you need someone to talk to. When you’re happy, you seldom need anyone. But when you’re down, you fear talking thinking this may end up reaching the coach or the captain,” he said. “So out of hesitation, players don’t speak out,” Raina said.

Virat Kohli and his daughter: A prime example

Raina went on to say that seeing Virat Kohli's daughter clap for him must be a moment of extreme joy, and that he will perform even better when he sees that. He believes that having family around can really help players do well, especially when things get tough. Raina sees family as a support system that can help players get through hard times and turn them into wins.

“It is very important to have family on tours. BCCI has taken a big decision that family is not allowed - I’m against this. You are sending them to a tour for two months…family should be allowed. It’s not that they (family) are against the players, they (also) would want us to score runs and the country to win. (Imagine) Virat Kohli playing, his daughter clapping - it’s such a proud moment. He will set the stage on fire,” he added.

Taking care of mental health

Raina talked more about how important mental health is for cricketers. He said that players often deal with a lot of pressure and worry about getting kicked off the team. He thinks family gives them a place where they can relax and be themselves. Raina said that having his wife with him during the 2018 series in South Africa helped him get 'Player of the Match,' so he really believes that family needs to be together.

With the BCCI sticking to its new rule, Raina's honest and heartfelt words add a lot to the discussion about finding the right balance between rules and looking after players' overall health.

