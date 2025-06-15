The right-handed batter isn't a part of the senior team on the tour, and he made sure to make his time in England count, having also scored a 92 for India A during one of the two unofficial Tests against England Lions.

Right-handed batsman Sarfaraz Khan may not have been selected for the Indian squad in the upcoming five-match series against England, but he is making every effort to impress the BCCI chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar. On Day 2 of the intra-squad match featuring India, Sarfaraz, representing India A, scored 101 runs off 76 balls including 15 fours and two sixes in Beckenham. The 27-year-old ultimately retired out.

It is important to note that Ajit Agarkar and VVS Laxman, the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), were present at the intra-squad match, which is being held behind closed doors. Media and fans are not permitted to witness the events as they unfold.

The exclusion of Sarfaraz Khan from the main Indian squad raised several questions. Nevertheless, the young player took the news in stride, scoring 92 runs in the first unofficial Test between India A and England Lions in Canterbury.

So far, Sarfaraz has participated in six Tests for India, accumulating 371 runs at an average of 37.10, which includes a notable innings of 150 runs against New Zealand in Bengaluru. However, he struggled in the subsequent two Tests against the Kiwis and has not played for India since.

The right-handed batsman also missed out on opportunities during the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, which India lost 1-3. Prior to the series against England, Sarfaraz managed to shed 10 kgs, dedicating himself to rigorous practice against the swinging ball. Unfortunately, he faced disappointment when he was not included in the 18-member squad for the five-match series against England, starting June 20.

On the second day of the intra-squad match, Jasprit Bumrah did not take any wickets, while Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna each claimed two wickets.

However, Siraj's performance was underwhelming, as he allowed more than seven runs per over. Bumrah also conceded five runs per over, although it may not be significant as they prepare for the series against England.

