Ignored by India, Mohammed Shami sends strong message to selectors with hat-trick and first-ball six in Bengal T20 League

Mohammed Shami delivered a timely reminder of his quality with a sensational T20 performance, claiming a hat-trick and smashing a six off the very first ball he faced. The veteran pacer's all-round display comes amid discussions over his absence from India's latest squad.

Mohammed Shami hasn’t been part of the selectors’ plans for India, no matter the format, and everyone’s known that for a while. Still, he doesn’t let that stop him—he just keeps making his point on the field. Even after being ignored for the upcoming T20Is and the Test against Afghanistan, Shami turned up in the Bengal T20 League at Eden Gardens and put on a show.

The veteran speedster grabbed a hat-trick and slammed a first-ball six, leading Siliguri Strikers to beat the Rarh Tigers by 24 runs. Rarh chased 209 and looked alive thanks to Shuvam Dey (48 off 25) and Rahul Prasad (44 off 26). At 156 for 5 in the 16th over, they still had a shot. Then Shami ended it in three balls: in the next over, he got Shahbaz Ahmed caught in the deep, forced Rohit Kumar into a top edge off a short one, and trapped Dipanjan Banerjee lbw. Hat-trick. Game over.

Rarh finished at 184 for 9 from 20 overs. Shami's figures—4 wickets for 27 runs—were the best for Siliguri; Karan Lal also took four wickets.

Before all that, Vishal Bhati set up Siliguri’s win by hammering 86 in 46 balls, including five fours and six sixes. He got solid support from skipper Sudip Chatterjee (32 off 23), Karan Lal (39 off 28), and Pramod Chandila (36 off 16).

Shami only got to bat with two balls left. He sent the first ball he faced from Sukhmeet Singh flying for six, then picked up two more runs to finish unbeaten on eight from two deliveries.

Shami last played for India at the 2025 Champions Trophy. Since then, he’s had a fantastic domestic season. He ended up as one of the top six wicket-takers in the Ranji Trophy, grabbing 37 wickets at an average of 16.72. He played a big part in Bengal’s journey to the semi-finals, with a standout haul of 8 for 90 in one match. Bengal lost to Jammu and Kashmir, who went on to become champions, even though they’d taken a first-innings lead.

Despite all that, selectors left him out for the Afghanistan Test, insisting he’s not ready yet for red-ball cricket. Ajit Agarkar spelled it out last month: “From what we’ve been told, his body is letting him play T20 right now. I know he played the domestic season, but from the information I have, T20 cricket is what he’s ready for. So, we didn’t even discuss his name.”

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