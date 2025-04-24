Yograj, who has trained Arjun when he made switch from Mumbai to make his Ranji Trophy debut for Goa, made a stunning prediction for the youngster.

Yograj Singh, the father of former Indian cricket star Yuvraj Singh, is convinced that Arjun Tendulkar has what it takes to be the next Chris Gayle. He believes that dream can come true if Yuvraj steps in to help him sharpen his skills. Arjun, who is the son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, trained with Yograj almost two years ago when he made the switch from Mumbai to Goa for the Ranji Trophy. That change proved to be a game-changer, as the young talent scored a century in his Ranji Trophy debut. However, their collaboration didn’t last long.

Yograj mentioned that the main reason for their split was the concern that any of Arjun's successes would be seen as a result of his training.

"Okay, Sachin's son, he comes here for 12 days, scores a 100," Yograj said on 'Unfiltered by Samdish'.

"When he scored a hundred on debut and then returned to IPL, then people were afraid, what if his (Arjun's) name gets stuck with me? Do you understand what I mean?" he said.

"So people are afraid of getting a tag behind their name," he added.

"I told Yuvi - Sachin ko bolo - leave him with me for a year and see what happens," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Yuvraj's contribution to the development of young Indian batters such as Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill has been well-documented.

"Regarding Arjun, I said, focus less on his bowling and more on his batting. But if Yuvraj and Sachin are so close that he takes Sachin's son under his wings for three months, I bet he will become the next Chris Gayle. Often, it happens that a fast bowler, if he undergoes a stress fracture, cannot bowl as effectively. I think that Arjun should be handed over to Yuvraj for a while," he said in an interaction with CricketNext.

Arjun last took to the field for competitive cricket in December, representing Goa in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Just a month prior, he celebrated a personal milestone by claiming his first five-wicket haul in First-Class cricket, where he took 5 wickets for just 25 runs against Arunachal in the Ranji Trophy. This impressive feat followed his earlier performance of 4 wickets for 81 runs against Sikkim. So far, Arjun has played in six matches for the Mumbai Indians.

