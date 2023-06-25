'If you rush him..': Ravi Shastri issues stern warning regarding Jasprit Bumrah ahead of 2023 World Cup

Image Source: Twitter

Former head coach of the Indian cricket team, Ravi Shastri, has issued a warning to selectors regarding the potential return of star pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Despite hopes of his return, Bumrah has not played a single game since September 2022, missing out on the T20 World Cup, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, and the World Test Championship (WTC) Final due to injury.

Shastri recently emphasized the importance of not rushing Bumrah's comeback for the upcoming ODI World Cup, as it could have negative consequences for both the team and the player himself.

"He (Bumrah) is a very important cricketer. But if you rush him for the World Cup then you might lose him for four months later on, much like Shaheen Afridi. So there's a thin line and it needs to be thought about," Shastri told The Week in an interview.

Shastri expressed his belief that Hardik Pandya is unlikely to return to Test cricket. However, he did suggest that there is a chance that Pandya could take on the role of India's white-ball captain following the ODI World Cup.

"Let's be clear. His body (Hardik) cannot cope with Test cricket. After the World Cup, I feel he should take over captaincy in white-ball cricket. Rohit should lead India in the World Cup, no question there," he said.

The former captain of the Indian cricket team also addressed Ravichandran Ashwin's recent remarks regarding the team's dressing room.

“For me, it was always colleagues. You will have buddies who are colleagues. I mean... how many close friends do anyone have? If you go and ask anyone, they will say 4-5... in their life! I'm happy with 5 close friends in my life, I don't want more than that,” Shastri said.

India is set to commence their preparations for the upcoming World Cup by engaging in a 3-match ODI series against the West Indies, following the conclusion of two Tests. The ODI matches are scheduled to take place on July 27, 29, and August 1, respectively. This series will serve as a crucial opportunity for India to fine-tune their skills and strategies before the highly anticipated World Cup.

