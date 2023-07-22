Headlines

Manipur: Sixth accused arrested in connection with parading incident

Nagpur: Man loses Rs 58 crore in online gambling, Rs 14 crore cash, 4 kg gold biscuit recovered from scammer

PM Modi remembers singer Mukesh on his 100th birth anniversary, Neil Nitin Mukesh reacts: 'Truly humbled and honoured'

'Grow up a bit': Shoaib Akhtar slams ICC for leaving out Babar Azam from World Cup 2023 promotional video

Samantha Ruth Prabhu watches morning show of Cillian Murphy, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, drops her review

Cricket

'If you get out like this..': Zaheer Khan criticizes Indian star for getting out playing white-ball shot in 2nd Test

Zaheer Khan believes that the batsman will be greatly disappointed with the way he was dismissed in the second Test match between India and the West Indies.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 09:54 PM IST

Team India posted a formidable score of 438 in the first innings of the second and final Test match, having been invited to bat by West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite. The star of the innings was none other than Virat Kohli, who showcased his brilliance by smashing his 29th century in the longest format of the game, marking his 76th international ton overall. Not to be outdone, Rohit Sharma contributed a solid 80 runs, while Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin also made significant contributions with scores of 61 and 56 respectively.

In a departure from the first Test, wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan was given the opportunity to bat deep in the innings. However, the young talent failed to capitalize on this chance and was dismissed on 25 runs.

In Dominica, Ishan stepped onto the crease following impressive centuries from Rohit and Yashasvi Jaiswal, along with a solid half-century from Virat Kohli. Aware of the looming rain threat, Rohit Sharma was cautious of the time constraints in the game and decided to declare as soon as Ishan Kishan scored his first runs in Test cricket. However, the Indian captain couldn't hide his frustration when Ishan played out 19 dot deliveries before finally taking a single.

This time, India had the opportunity to bat first, granting them ample time in the Test match. Unfortunately, Ishan carelessly gave away his wicket by attempting to hit a delivery that was wide outside off. It was a lackadaisical shot from Ishan that failed to connect with the middle of the bat, resulting in a straightforward catch for wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva.

Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan, who was part of the commentary team with JioCinema, expressed his disapproval of Ishan's shot selection. He emphasized that it resembled a shot more suited for white-ball cricket, typically played by wicketkeepers.

“He started the knock well. So he will be extremely disappointed because once you have played 30-40 deliveries and scored 25 runs, you have gotten your eye in. In Test matches, it is said that it is not a problem if you get out at the start,” Zaheer said.

“However, if you get out like this, especially the shot he played, the T20 or white-ball effect was seen in that, so he will be disappointed with that because he had an excellent opportunity to play a good knock today.”

Ishan faced 37 deliveries to score 25 runs, which included four fours. After Ishan's dismissal, Ashwin took charge of India's innings and reached his 14th half-century. Unfortunately, he was the last player to be dismissed, leaving India with a total score of 438.

READ| Watch: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur slams 'pathetic umpiring' after IND vs BAN 3rd ODI ends in tie

