'If you don’t want to come, please resell your tickets': Neesham begs unwilling Indian fans to sell WC final tickets

Cricket will see a new champion in the 50-0vers format after hosts England joined New Zealand in the final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on Thursday.

England snuffed out Australia's title defence and stormed into the final with a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over the five-time champions in the second semifinal on Thursday.

New Zealand had knocked out two-time champions India in the first semifinal on Wednesday.

England will be playing their first final since 1992 while New Zealand have made it to their second successive title clash.

Ahead of the final at the Lord's Cricket Grond, Kiwi all-rounder Jimmy Neesham took to Twitter, asking the Indian cricket fans to hand out their tickets for the final if they are not willing to come for it.

Also read World Cup fallout: Selectors to face BCCI scrutiny in review meet

Neesham tweet read, "Dear Indian cricket fans. If you don’t want to come to the final anymore then please be kind and resell your tickets via the official platform. I know it’s tempting to try to make a large profit but please give all genuine cricket fans a chance to go, not just the wealthy."

Dear Indian cricket fans. If you don’t want to come to the final anymore then please be kind and resell your tickets via the official platform. I know it’s tempting to try to make a large profit but please give all genuine cricket fans a chance to go, not just the wealthy Also read World Cup 2019: Jason Roy fined for showing dissent after getting out July 12, 2019

Jimmy was one of the standout performers against India, who took one of the best catches in this year's ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 to dismiss India's Dinesh Karthi during New Zealand's semifinal victory against India.