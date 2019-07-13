Trending#

'If you don’t want to come, please resell your tickets': Neesham begs unwilling Indian fans to sell WC final tickets

Jimmy Neesham took to Twitter to urge Indian fans to sell their tickets for the final if they don't want to come and watch at Lord's.


Jimmy Neesham

, Reuters

Written By

Edited By

Snehadri Sarkar

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Jul 13, 2019, 07:41 AM IST

Cricket will see a new champion in the 50-0vers format after hosts England joined New Zealand in the final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on Thursday.

England snuffed out Australia's title defence and stormed into the final with a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over the five-time champions in the second semifinal on Thursday.

New Zealand had knocked out two-time champions India in the first semifinal on Wednesday. 

England will be playing their first final since 1992 while New Zealand have made it to their second successive title clash. 

Ahead of the final at the Lord's Cricket Grond, Kiwi all-rounder Jimmy Neesham took to Twitter, asking the Indian cricket fans to hand out their tickets for the final if they are not willing to come for it. 

Neesham tweet read, "Dear Indian cricket fans. If you don’t want to come to the final anymore then please be kind and resell your tickets via the official platform. I know it’s tempting to try to make a large profit but please give all genuine cricket fans a chance to go, not just the wealthy." 

Dear Indian cricket fans. If you don’t want to come to the final anymore then please be kind and resell your tickets via the official platform. I know it’s tempting to try to make a large profit but please give all genuine cricket fans a chance to go, not just the wealthy 

— Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) July 12, 2019

Jimmy was one of the standout performers against India, who took one of the best catches in this year's ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 to dismiss India's Dinesh Karthi during New Zealand's semifinal victory against India. 

