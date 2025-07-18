'If we lose the Test...': Anil Kumble warns Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir for being 'too cautious' with Jasprit Bumrah

Trailing 2-1 in the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, India face a must-win clash at Old Trafford. He sat out the Edgbaston Test, which India lost, but for Kumble, the time for cautious rotation is over. The series is on the line.

With their backs against the wall in England, legendary former coach Anil Kumble has delivered a blunt message to Team India: it's time to scrap the plans and unleash Jasprit Bumrah for the rest of the series. Trailing 2-1 in the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, India face a must-win clash at Old Trafford. The team’s pre-series strategy, laid out by chief selector Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir, was to carefully manage Bumrah by playing him in only three of the five Tests. He sat out the Edgbaston Test, which India lost, but for Kumble, the time for cautious rotation is over. The series is on the line.

“I would certainly push for Bumrah to play the next game because that’s crucial,” Kumble said on JioHotstar’s Follow The Blues. “If he doesn’t play and India end up losing the Test, that’s it — the series would be done and dusted. Bumrah should feature in both the remaining Tests.”

The dilemma is clear. Doubts remain over Bumrah’s availability for the fourth Test in Manchester, but Kumble believes India’s leadership can no longer afford the luxury of resting their premier bowler. He argued that future rest could be arranged, but the opportunity to save the series is right now.

“Yes, he mentioned earlier that he would only play three matches, but there is a long break after this,” Kumble noted. “He does not need to be part of the home series if he wants rest. But right now, Bumrah should be playing the next two.”

It is impossible to overestimate Bumrah's significance. He has taken 12 wickets at an average of 21 thanks to his ability to apply pressure and master reverse swing. The situation has gotten worse since Arshdeep Singh sustained an injury. Given the current dearth of bowling options, Kumble's demand that his ace lead the charge carries undeniable weight, putting the selectors in a position to make a series-defining decision.

