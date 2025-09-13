Add DNA as a Preferred Source
'If we come on camera...': BCCI’s distance from Pakistan clash fuels 'invisible boycott' talk at Asia Cup 2025

Ticket sales have lagged, and the on-ground excitement is muted compared to usual trends for such marquee fixtures. Meanwhile, political and fan anger continues, with calls for stricter sporting ties against Pakistan rising.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 13, 2025, 03:58 PM IST

'If we come on camera...': BCCI’s distance from Pakistan clash fuels 'invisible boycott' talk at Asia Cup 2025
The cricket match between India and Pakistan is among the most eagerly awaited events globally, consistently attracting significant attention and full stadiums, regardless of its location. However, the context for the Asia Cup 2025 match is markedly different, as calls for a boycott are increasing in India. Fans are voicing their dissatisfaction with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for proceeding with the match in light of the national sentiment following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

Since the announcement of the schedule, frustration has been brewing in India, with fans utilizing social media to express their outrage towards the BCCI for agreeing to compete against Pakistan after the tragic Pahalgam incident, which resulted in the loss of 26 lives.

India also initiated Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). There was an expectation that the BCCI would adopt a firm stance against Pakistan, opting not to play them even in multi-lateral tournaments. Nevertheless, the Indian government has implemented a policy permitting teams to face their long-standing rival in such events.

It appears that the BCCI is aware of the ongoing boycott movement on social media. A report from Dainik Jagran indicates that many BCCI officials have chosen to distance themselves from the forthcoming Group A match between the two countries. This is perceived as an "invisible" boycott by the Indian cricket board.

The report indicates that no senior official from the BCCI has arrived in Dubai as of yet. Nevertheless, during the Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan held in Dubai, all the leading BCCI officials were present.

According to the Dainik Jagran report, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal, treasurer Prabhtej Bhatia, and joint secretary Rohan Desai are not expected to travel to Dubai for the match scheduled on Sunday, September 14.

"We agreed to the match after getting permission from the government. If we come on camera during the match, then attempts would be made to create an atmosphere against us," Dainik Jagran quoted a BCCI official as saying.

Rajeev Shukla, who is currently serving as the acting president of the BCCI and is also a member of the executive board of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), is anticipated to be at the venue to observe the match. Meanwhile, ICC chairman Jay Shah is in the US and will not be attending the event.

Also read| Asia Cup 2025: Team India breaks silence on boycott calls before Pakistan clash, fans left divided

