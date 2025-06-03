Yograj Singh identifies Virat Kohli, RCB's star batter enjoying another stellar season, as Punjab's primary threat.

Former Indian cricketer Yograj Singh is confident that the Punjab Kings have a strong chance of securing their first IPL title, provided they can dismiss Virat Kohli early in the match. The Punjab Kings are set to face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 3.

According to Yograj Singh, the outcome of the match may hinge on the early dismissal of Kohli, who possesses the remarkable ability to chase down formidable targets, including scores of 250 or even 300 runs. He emphasized that failing to remove Kohli early could put Punjab in a precarious position.

Despite this challenge, Yograj Singh expressed optimism, stating that he believes Punjab holds an advantage over Bangalore in their quest for the coveted IPL trophy. Kohli has consistently been a pivotal player for RCB in knockout matches, particularly when his team is pursuing a target.

"If Punjab doesn't get Virat out, then they are in trouble. If he doesn't get out, then he can chase 250 or 300. I believe Punjab can win. The game is done if Virat doesn't get out in the first 10 overs. My senses say Punjab will win," Yograj Singh stated on ANI.

Yograj had some high praise for Punjab's captain, Shreyas Iyer, highlighting how he took control of the game against the Mumbai Indians, much like Kohli does when chasing. Iyer's incredible innings of 87 not out in Qualifier 2 was key in leading his team to the IPL final for the first time in 11 years.

"Punjab has a wonderful captain. He is an amazing player. The game will be between Punjab's captain and Virat Kohli. If RCB has Virat, Punjab has Shreyas Iyer. Punjab should win. If Virat can win RCB a game from any position, Shreyas can do it as well," he added.

Iyer’s raw power has truly shone this IPL season, bringing a much-needed boost to Punjab’s batting lineup. The PBKS captain has launched an impressive 39 sixes this season, just one shy of breaking the record for the most sixes in a single IPL season.

This marks Iyer’s third IPL final, and he’s managed to stay unbeaten in both of his previous appearances. His first final was with the Delhi Capitals in 2020, where he scored a solid 65 runs, although his team ultimately fell short. In his second final, he contributed six runs to help his team clinch victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2024.

